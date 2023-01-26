Kranti Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Darshan played the character of Kranti Rayanna, an NRI. He arrives in his hometown and feels restless about the irregular activities happening around him. He resolves to deal with the villains.

Kannada's contemporary actor Darshan Thoogudeepa AKA Darshan's latest action drama, Kranti, hit the screens with a positive response from fans and film critics on January 26 all over Karnataka and different parts of the world. Fans of the actor are celebrating the success of Kranti, which has garnered a huge pre-release buzz. The movie made about Rs 2 Crore gross through advance- bookings alone. Upon its theatrical release, the movie was reviewed as a blockbuster content film.

Darshan Kranti Photo Credit: Gallery

Darshan played the character of Kranti Rayanna, an NRI. He arrives in his hometown and feels restless about the irregular activities happening around him. He then resolves to deal with the villains when they try to demolish the government school.

The movie stars Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, Sumalatha, Tarun Arora, Sampath Raj, B Suresha, P Ravi Shankar, Sadhu Kokila, and Achyuth Kumar among others in crucial roles. Sumalatha Amabarish also played an important role in the film.

Due to the unscrupulous websites that copy, share, and distribute the illegal and pirated content of movies, Kranti is now available online for free download. The movie-viewing experience is an entirely different aspect but due to piracy, there is so much loss to the makers of the film, in addition to ruining the entire movie magic for the fans. The link to the movie has been shared online and on social media platforms, making it viral.

Darshan's movie is a production venture of B Suresh and Shylaja Nag, who bankrolled it under the Media House Studio banner. The cinematographer of Kantri is A Karunakar and Prakash Karinja worked as its editor. V Harikrishna himself composed the film's entire soundtrack.