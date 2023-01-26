Kranti Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Kannada's
contemporary
actor
Darshan
Thoogudeepa
AKA
Darshan's
latest
action
drama,
Kranti,
hit
the
screens
with
a
positive
response
from
fans
and
film
critics
on
January
26
all
over
Karnataka
and
different
parts
of
the
world.
Fans
of
the
actor
are
celebrating
the
success
of
Kranti,
which
has
garnered
a
huge
pre-release
buzz.
The
movie
made
about
Rs
2
Crore
gross
through
advance-
bookings
alone.
Upon
its
theatrical
release,
the
movie
was
reviewed
as
a
blockbuster
content
film.
Darshan
Kranti
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Darshan
played
the
character
of
Kranti
Rayanna,
an
NRI.
He
arrives
in
his
hometown
and
feels
restless
about
the
irregular
activities
happening
around
him.
He
then
resolves
to
deal
with
the
villains
when
they
try
to
demolish
the
government
school.
The
movie
stars
Rachita
Ram,
Ravichandran,
Sumalatha,
Tarun
Arora,
Sampath
Raj,
B
Suresha,
P
Ravi
Shankar,
Sadhu
Kokila,
and
Achyuth
Kumar
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Sumalatha
Amabarish
also
played
an
important
role
in
the
film.
Due
to
the
unscrupulous
websites
that
copy,
share,
and
distribute
the
illegal
and
pirated
content
of
movies,
Kranti
is
now
available
online
for
free
download.
The
movie-viewing
experience
is
an
entirely
different
aspect
but
due
to
piracy,
there
is
so
much
loss
to
the
makers
of
the
film,
in
addition
to
ruining
the
entire
movie
magic
for
the
fans.
The
link
to
the
movie
has
been
shared
online
and
on
social
media
platforms,
making
it
viral.
Darshan's
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
B
Suresh
and
Shylaja
Nag,
who
bankrolled
it
under
the
Media
House
Studio
banner.
The
cinematographer
of
Kantri
is
A
Karunakar
and
Prakash
Karinja
worked
as
its
editor.
V
Harikrishna
himself
composed
the
film's
entire
soundtrack.
Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 12:16 [IST]