Darshan's Kranti TV Rights Sold To Udaya TV For This Whopping Price! To Stream On This Platform

Kannada
star
Darshan's
Kranti
has
been
a
big
hit
at
the
box-office
since
its
release
on
Republic
Day,
January
26.
According
to
reports,
the
commercial
mass
entertainer
has
joined
the
100
crore
club.
As
per
sources,
Kranti
has
officially
crossed
Rs
100
crore
in
gross
collection,
including
satellite
and
digital
rights,
which
have
been
sold
for
a
tremendous
amount.
Meanwhile,
the
film
has
made
an
estimated
business
of
35
to
45
crore
in
its
4
and
5
days.
Directed
and
written
by
V.
Harikrishna,
Kannada-language
action
family
drama
film
is
based
on
the
message
of
safeguarding
government
schools.
The
film's
producer,
Shylaja
Nag,
who
seems
to
be
pretty
satisfied
with
Kranti's
box-office
results,
has
said
that
Darshan's
mass
following
has
helped
draw
audiences
to
the
theatres
and
make
it
successful.
Made
on
an
overall
budget
of
16
crore,
Kranti
was
released
in
approximately
250
cinemas.
Kranti
Twitter
Review:
Fans
Call
Darshan's
Mass
Entertainer
'Pakka
PAISA
Vasool'
Movie,
See
Reactions
KRANTI
SOLD
TO
UDAYA
TV
AT
THIS
WHOPPING
PRICE
According
to
sources,
Udaya
TV
has
purchased
Darshan's
Kranti
for
Rs
13
crore,
which
is
believed
to
be
the
actor's
highest
ever
satellite
number.
The
film
is
also
the
all-time
sixth-highest
opening
for
a
Kannada
release
in
the
state.
Kranti
also
stars
Ravichandran
and
Sumalatha
in
lead
roles.
Rachita
Ram,
Samyuktha
Hornad,
Vainidhi
Jagadish,
and
Sadhu
Kokila
have
supporting
roles.
KRANT
OTT
RELEASE
DATE
AND
TIME
Meanwhile,
no
official
confirmation
has
been
made
yet,
it
is
expected
that
Kranti
will
be
made
available
to
stream
from
March
on
Zee5.
Although
no
time
and
date
has
been
announced,
the
audience
has
to
wait
further
for
an
announcement.
