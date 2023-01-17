Josh Creator Nagabharana Gubbi’s Story From Nothing To A Promotion Coordinator Is Sheer Inspiration

Are
you
someone
who
is
looking
for
support
to
grow
in
the
digital
world
and
make
your
realities
a
dream
come
true?
Here's
a
story
that
will
inspire
you!
India's
leading
short
video
platform
Josh
believes
in
taking
the
success
stories
of
its
creators
to
the
world
to
inspire
aspirants
out
there
pursue
their
dreams
As
they
say
"Self-belief
and
hard
work
will
also
bring
you
success",
This
stands
true
for
23
year
old
Josh
creator
Nagabharana
Gubbi
whose
inspiring
story
is
all
about
hard
work
and
luck
and
is
creating
a
massive
buzz
in
the
Kannada
cinema
industry.
Hailing
from
Karnataka's
Gubbi
Town
in
Tumkur
district,
Nagabharana
has
completed
his
10th
standard
in
a
government
school
which
was
followed
by
the
famous
Siddaganga
Polytechnic
in
Tumkur
and
is
now
studying
engineering
in
Dr
Ambedkar
Technical
College.
While
Nagabharana
participated
in
several
extra-curricular
activities
like
acting,
sports,
NCC,
yoga,
swimming,
science
etc,
he
got
inclined
towards
cinema
during
his
diploma
and
took
his
first
steps
as
an
orchestra
technician,
assistant
director
on
the
small
screen.
Things
changed
for
him
after
he
came
to
Bangalore
to
study
engineering
and
decided
to
promote
different
movies
through
his
Youtube
channel.
He
promoted
about
30
big
films.
Later,
he
was
recognised
by
director
Manu
Kalyadi
who
gave
him
a
chance
to
be
a
promotion
coordinator
through
his
debut
film
'Manoranjan'
Ravichandran
To
reach
out
to
a
mass
audience
Nagabharana
joined
Indian
platform
JOSH,
where
as
of
today
he
has
over
2.1
Lakh
followers
on
JOSH
and
won
over
2.4
lakh
hearts.
He
believes
Josh
has
helped
him
connect
with
his
fans
and
found
new
well
wishers
and
audiences
on
the
platform.
He's
immensely
happy
with
Josh's
support
and
wishes
to
have
this
long
term
relationship,
Later,
opportunities
came
in
order
for
him
and
Nagabharana
also
worked
as
a
promotion
coordinator
for
Gajanan
and
Gang
directed
by
Abhishek
Shetty.
As
of
now,
Nagabharana
has
postponed
other
work
to
complete
his
engineering.
However,
Nagabharana
is
looking
forwards
to
promoting
more
movies
in
the
future.
"I
try
to
make
my
work
different
from
others
and
touch
people
which
is
liked
by
people
and
film
crew.
Celebrities
like
Dolly
Dhananjay,
Darling
Krishna,
Milana
Nagaraj,
Amrita
Iyengar
and
others
have
appreciated
my
campaign
footage,"
he
added.
But
apart
from
promoting
the
films,
Nagabharana
Gubbi
also
wants
to
try
his
hands
on
acting
and
direction.
As
his
love
for
cinema
continues,
Nagabharana
assures
to
be
involved
in
the
industry.
