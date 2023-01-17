Josh Creator Nagabharana Gubbi’s Story From Nothing To A Promotion Coordinator Is Sheer Inspiration

Josh Creator Nagabharana Gubbi shares his story from being an engineering student to a promotion coordinator and it is all about hard work and luck

As they say "Self-belief and hard work will also bring you success", This stands true for 23 year old Josh creator Nagabharana Gubbi whose inspiring story is all about hard work and luck and is creating a massive buzz in the Kannada cinema industry. Hailing from Karnataka's Gubbi Town in Tumkur district, Nagabharana has completed his 10th standard in a government school which was followed by the famous Siddaganga Polytechnic in Tumkur and is now studying engineering in Dr Ambedkar Technical College.

While Nagabharana participated in several extra-curricular activities like acting, sports, NCC, yoga, swimming, science etc, he got inclined towards cinema during his diploma and took his first steps as an orchestra technician, assistant director on the small screen. Things changed for him after he came to Bangalore to study engineering and decided to promote different movies through his Youtube channel. He promoted about 30 big films. Later, he was recognised by director Manu Kalyadi who gave him a chance to be a promotion coordinator through his debut film 'Manoranjan' Ravichandran

Nagabharana joined Indian platform JOSH, where as of today he has over 2.1 Lakh followers on JOSH and won over 2.4 lakh hearts.

Later, opportunities came in order for him and Nagabharana also worked as a promotion coordinator for Gajanan and Gang directed by Abhishek Shetty. As of now, Nagabharana has postponed other work to complete his engineering. However, Nagabharana is looking forwards to promoting more movies in the future. "I try to make my work different from others and touch people which is liked by people and film crew. Celebrities like Dolly Dhananjay, Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Amrita Iyengar and others have appreciated my campaign footage," he added.

But apart from promoting the films, Nagabharana Gubbi also wants to try his hands on acting and direction. As his love for cinema continues, Nagabharana assures to be involved in the industry.

