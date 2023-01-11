Josh Launches Sankranti Campaign - Most Celebrated Festival In South

The
new
year
of
2023
has
begun
in
a
grand
manner
and
after
the
New
Year
celebrations,
it's
time
to
celebrate
the
first
festival
of
the
year.
We
are
talking
about
Sankranti,
which
is
the
harvest
festival
and
is
celebrated
across
the
nation
with
a
lot
of
zeal
and
enthusiasm.
From
Pedda
Panduga
in
Andhra
Pradesh,
Magh
Bihu
in
Assam,
Lohri
in
North
India,
Pongal
in
Tamil
Nadu,
Makara
Sankranti
in
Karnataka,
Telangana,
and
Maharashtra,
etc,
it
is
observed
to
commemorate
the
harvest
season
and
is
celebrated
in
different
ways
across
the
nation.
Interestingly,
on
this
occasion,
Josh
has
launched
a
grand
campaign
to
celebrate
Sankranti
in
Karnataka,
Andhra
Pradesh
&
Telangana
and
provided
a
platform
for
the
Kannada
&
Telugu
Community
Creators
to
celebrate
the
festival
with
their
fans
by
creating
content
related
it.
It's
the
season
wherein
maximum
audience
interaction
will
take
place.
So
connect
with
your
fans
using
our
exclusive
filters.
We
are
expecting
a
huge
number
of
video
pool
to
be
gathered.
https://share.myjosh.in/video/cdf8cc5c-5fe0-451a-8756-399b0c85f96e
https://share.myjosh.in/video/38e59d33-521a-48a9-8270-9d3e98b35b6a
https://share.myjosh.in/video/df7d2dbd-812d-4abb-adc7-c40601350073?u=0x55dd09af5c21ea20
https://share.myjosh.in/video/4f0532be-67db-430c-a86e-4ae7230e55a0
The
campaign
will
be
live
till
January
19
and
all
you
have
to
do
is
create
content
on
genres
like
fashion,
food,
travel,
DIY
also
along
with
regular
categories
like
lip
sync,
dance,
acting
which
will
help
you
connect
with
the
audience.
Interestingly,
Josh
has
also
created
an
exclusive
camera
filter
for
Sankranti
which
you
can
use
in
your
videos
to
make
it
more
appealing.
http://share.myjosh.in/camera/assets/ef1636fd-5977-4207-b7c8-024e0ce70a55
Josh
is
going
above
and
beyond
for
this
campaign
as
it
is
a
step
towards
making
creators'
voices
reach
millions
of
fans.
So
take
it
as
an
opportunity
to
connect
with
people
and
celebrate
the
occasion
of
Sankranti
together.