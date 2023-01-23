Popular Kannada Actor Lakshman Dies Of Heart Attack At The Age Of 74, Deets Inside!
Lakshman was taken to the hospital after he complained of severe chest congestion. After receiving medical treatment, he was sent back home. However, during the wee hours of Monday, Lakshman died in his sleep.
Veteran
Kannada
actor
Lakshman,
who
worked
in
more
than
300
films
as
a
character
actor
died
due
to
a
heart
attack
on
January
23
in
the
wee
hours.
He
breathed
his
last
following
treatment
for
the
same.
He
was
74.
According
to
the
available
information,
Lakshman
was
taken
to
the
hospital
after
he
complained
of
severe
chest
congestion.
After
receiving
medical
treatment,
he
was
sent
back
home.
However,
during
the
wee
hours
of
Monday,
Lakshman
died
in
his
sleep.
Actress-turned-politician
Sumalatha
Ambareesh
mourned
the
death
of
Lakshman.
His
mortal
remains
were
kept
for
public
viewing
at
his
house.
She
posted,
"The
news
of
the
death
of
renowned
senior
actor
Lakshmana
is
shocking.
He
has
acted
in
many
movies
including
Ambarish's
'Antha'.
The
actor
was
active
in
the
theater,
television,
and
cinema
industry.
I
pray
to
God
to
give
strength
to
his
family
to
bear
this
loss."
Lakshman
was
featured
in
films
like
Dada,
Halunda
Thavaru,
Sangliyana,
and
Malla
and
his
last
movie
was
Ravi
Bopoanna.
He
played
the
villain
roles
in
most
of
the
films.