Kranti Day 1 Box Office Collection: Darshan's Action Drama Opens To Sensational Reviews
Kranti talks about how important education is for the development of underprivileged kids and turns against the goons who want to demolish the government school building and construct a private school.
The
movie
is
the
story
of
an
NRI
named
Kranti
Rayappa,
who
comes
back
from
Europe
to
find
his
native
place
in
disorder.
The
movie
met
with
a
positive
response
from
fans
and
critics
alike.
Kranti
generated
a
decent
pre-release
buzz
and
garnered
about
Rs
2
Crore
during
the
pre-release
sales.
This
figure
is
a
record
in
itself.
The
movie's
positive
reviews
will
now
help
the
film
perform
better
and
bigger.
Kranti
is
a
production
venture
of
B
Suresha
and
Shylaja
Nag
under
the
Media
House
Studio.
Kranti
talks
about
how
important
education
is
for
the
development
of
underprivileged
kids
and
turns
against
the
goons
who
want
to
demolish
the
government
school
building
and
construct
a
private
school.
The
movie
emphasizes
non-privitazation
of
the
education.
On
the
release
day,
Darshan's
Kranti
collected
about
Rs
9
Crore
from
all
over
India.
The
average
occupancy
ratio
was
about
69
percent
and
due
to
word-of-mouth,
the
movie
is
expected
to
pull
more
crowds
on
the
weekend.
The
film
stars
Sumalatha
Ambarish,
Rachita
Ram,
Ravichandran,
Tarun
Arora,
P
Ravi
Shankar,
Sampath
Raj,
Achyuth
Kumar,
B
Suresha,
Sadhu
Kokila,
and
Nimika
Rathnakar
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Kranti's
cinematography
is
the
work
of
A
Karunakar.
Prakash
Karinja
worked
as
the
film's
editor
and
the
director
V
Harikrishna
himself
composed
the
entire
film's
soundtrack.
The
movie
also
marks
the
third
collaboration
of
Darshan,
Rachita
Ram,
Ravichandran,
and
Sumalatha
Ambarish.
Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 19:34 [IST]