Kranti Day 2 Box Office Collection: Darshan's Action Drama Slows Down On The Very Next Day After Release

Kannada
star
Darshan's
latest
action
drama
written
and
directed
by
V
Harikrishna,
Kranti,
hit
the
screens
all
over
Karnataka
and
a
few
other
parts
of
the
world
on
January
26.
The
movie
had
a
huge
pre-release
buzz
and
made
record
advance
bookings,
the
highest
in
the
career
of
Darshan.
Kranti
marks
the
third
collaboration
of
Darshan,
Rachita
Ram,
Ravichandran,
and
Sumalatha.
The
movie
met
with
a
positive
response
at
the
box
office
from
fans
and
critics.
Kranti
charts
the
journey
of
Kranti
Rayanna,
an
NRI
from
Europe,
who
returns
to
his
hometown
to
a
devastating
scenario.
He
then
initiates
to
bring
change
in
the
course
of
events,
emphasizing
the
importance
of
education
and
its
non-privatization
of
it.
The
movie
started
on
a
grand
note
and
made
a
blockbuster
collection
on
its
release
day.
However,
on
the
second
day,
there
was
a
slump
in
the
collections
despite
positive
reports.
Here's
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Darshan's
Kranti
Day
1:
Rs
9.80
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3.50
Crore
Total
2
Days
Collection:
Rs
13.30
Crore
The
movie
stars
Rachita
Ram,
Ravichandran,
Sumalatha
Ambarish,
Tarun
Arora,
Sampath
Raj,
P
Ravi
Shankar,
Achyuth
Kumar,
B
Suresha,
Sadhu
Kokila,
Mukhyamantri
Chandru,
Umashree,
and
Samyukta
Hornad
among
others
in
important
roles.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
handled
by
A
Karunakar
and
editing
was
done
by
Prakash
Karinja.
The
film's
music
is
also
the
work
of
writer-director
V
Harikrishna.
Kranti
is
the
production
venture
of
B
Suresha
and
Shylaja
Nag
under
the
Media
House
Studio
banner.
Kranti
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
60
Crore.
Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 21:55 [IST]