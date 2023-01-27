    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kranti Day 2 Box Office Collection: Darshan's Action Drama Slows Down On The Very Next Day After Release

    The movie started on a grand note and made a blockbuster collection on its release day. However, on the second day, there was a slump in the collections despite positive reports.
    By
    |

    Kannada star Darshan's latest action drama written and directed by V Harikrishna, Kranti, hit the screens all over Karnataka and a few other parts of the world on January 26. The movie had a huge pre-release buzz and made record advance bookings, the highest in the career of Darshan.

    Darshan Kranti

    Kranti marks the third collaboration of Darshan, Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, and Sumalatha. The movie met with a positive response at the box office from fans and critics. Kranti charts the journey of Kranti Rayanna, an NRI from Europe, who returns to his hometown to a devastating scenario. He then initiates to bring change in the course of events, emphasizing the importance of education and its non-privatization of it.

    The movie started on a grand note and made a blockbuster collection on its release day. However, on the second day, there was a slump in the collections despite positive reports.

    Here's a look at the day-wise box office collection of Darshan's Kranti

    Day 1: Rs 9.80 Crore
    Day 2: Rs 3.50 Crore
    Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 13.30 Crore

    The movie stars Rachita Ram, Ravichandran, Sumalatha Ambarish, Tarun Arora, Sampath Raj, P Ravi Shankar, Achyuth Kumar, B Suresha, Sadhu Kokila, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Umashree, and Samyukta Hornad among others in important roles.

    The movie's cinematography was handled by A Karunakar and editing was done by Prakash Karinja. The film's music is also the work of writer-director V Harikrishna. Kranti is the production venture of B Suresha and Shylaja Nag under the Media House Studio banner. Kranti was made on a budget of Rs 60 Crore.

    Comments
    Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 21:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2023
    More KRANTI Stories
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X