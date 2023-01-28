Kranti Day 3 Box Office Collection: Darshan's Action Film Tries To Hold Tight On The Weekend!
Kranti had a great pre-release business and the advance sales were close to Rs 3 Crore, which is said to be an achievement of sorts. However, the movie had a dull second day, although the movie was reviewed well.
Darshan
Thoogudeepa's
latest
action
drama
Kranti
released
all
over
Karnataka
and
a
few
other
parts
of
the
world
on
January
26.
The
movie,
written
and
directed
by
V
Harikrishna
marks
the
third
collaboration
of
Darshan,
Rachita
Ram,
Ravichandran,
and
Sumalatha
Ambarish.
Kranti
was
released
amid
huge
expectations
and
gained
a
positive
feedback.
According
to
the
available
information,
Kranti
had
a
great
pre-release
business
and
the
advance
sales
were
close
to
Rs
3
Crore,
which
is
said
to
be
an
achievement
of
sorts.
However,
the
movie
had
a
dull
second
day,
although
the
movie
was
reviewed
as
a
positive
movie.
Here's
a
look
at
the
day-wise
collection
of
Darshan's
movie:
Day
1:
Rs
9.8
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
4.1
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
5
Crore
Total
3
Days
Collection:
Rs
18.90
Crore.
The
movie
stars
Tarun
Arora,
Sampath
Raj,
P
Ravi
Shankar,
Achyuth
Kumar,
B
Suresha,
Sadhu
Kokila,
Girija
Lokesh,
Mukhyamantri
Chandru,
Umashree,
and
Samyukta
Hornad
among
others
were
present
in
the
film.
The
movie's
music
and
the
entire
soundtrack
were
composed
by
the
film's
director
V
Harikrishna
himself.
Kranti
is
edited
by
Prakash
Karinja
and
cinematography
was
handled
by
A
Karunakar.
B
Suresha
and
Shylaja
Nag
produced
the
movie
under
the
Media
House
Studio
banner.
Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 20:03 [IST]