Kranti Pre-Release Business: Darshan-Starrer Is The First Film Of 2023 To Cross the Magical Sales Mark In KA!

Actor
Darshan's
upcoming
action
drama
film,
Kranti,
is
all
set
to
hit
the
screens
in
Karnataka
and
other
parts
of
the
country
and
overseas
on
January
26.
The
movie,
written
and
directed
by
V
Harikrishna
is
touted
as
an
out-and-out
action
movie,
marking
the
third
collaboration
of
Ravichandran,
Sumalatha
Ambarish,
and
Darshan,
after
Bulbul
and
Ambareesha.
Kranthi
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Kranti
is
the
story
of
an
NRI
business
magnate
Kranti
Rayanna,
who
arrives
in
his
hometown
only
to
find
anti-social
elements
ruling
the
roost.
When
the
town's
government
school
was
set
to
be
destroyed,
he
takes
it
upon
himself
to
set
things
in
place.
Ahead
of
the
movie's
theatrical
release,
the
pre-release
sales
of
Kranti
have
achieved
a
record,
which
is
the
first
in
2023.
The
movie
crossed
the
magical
figure
of
Rs
3
Crore
advance
sales
mark.
#Kranti
crosses
the
magical
₹3Cr
advance
sales
mark
in
Karnataka
already.
2023's
first
film
to
touch
this
Pre-sales
milestone!!
According
to
the
available
information,
there
are
837
shows
in
Karnataka
and
so
far,
1.4
Lakh
tickets
were
sold,
making
it
a
total
pre-sales
gross
of
Rs
3.5
Crore.
Darshan
Kranthi
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Kranti
stars
Rachita
Ram,
Ravichandran,
Sumalatha,
Tarun
Arora,
Sampath
Raj,
P
Ravi
Shankar,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Nimika
Rathnakar,
B
Suresha,
and
Sadhu
Kokila
in
pivotal
roles.
Coming
to
the
film's
technical
crew,
the
cinematography
was
handled
by
A
Karunakar
and
Prakash
Karinja
worked
as
the
editor.
The
director
V
Harikrishna
himself
composed
the
film's
entire
soundtrack.
B
Suresha
and
Shylaja
Nag
produced
the
movie
under
the
Media
House
Studio.
Darshan,
who
made
his
debut
in
the
movie
Majestic
(2002)
not
only
acted
but
produced
and
distributed
several
films
under
his
Thoogudeepa
Productions.
He
attained
the
status
of
a
contemporary
actor
in
Kannada
cinema
and
was
also
a
winner
of
the
Karnataka
State
Film
Award
For
Best
Actor
(Sanggolli
Rayanna).