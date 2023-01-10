After RRR, Rishabh Shetty's Kantara Makes It To Oscars 2023, Receives Two Qualifications; Read On

ishab Shetty, who started his directorial debut with Rakshit Shetty's Kirrik Party, has written, directed, and enacted the lead role in Kantara, which was referred to as a divine hit. Kantara is made in Kannada featuring

Releasing alongside one of the epic marvels from the house of Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan 1, Rishab Shetty's Kantara created several records of its own and became the most-talked-about film during the end of 2022. Adding another feather to its cap, the makers of Kantara, Hombale Films announced that they are officially qualified for the prestigious Academy Awards 2023.

Rishab Shetty, who started his directorial debut with Rakshit Shetty's Kirrik Party, has written, directed, and enacted the lead role in Kantara, which was referred to as a divine hit. Kantara is made in Kannada featuring not-so-popular actors but became a super duper blockbuster by raking the moolah.

Announcing the same, Hombale Films wrote on their Twitter account, "We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to sharing this journey ahead with all of your support. Can't wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #oscars #kantara #hombalefilms" (sic)

We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 10, 2023

Kantara is the story of people living in the northern belt of the Karanataka region, who believe in their traditions and culture. The movie acted as a great platform to showcase their culture and lifestyle to the entire world. The movie charts the journey of a Siva of Kaadabettu who is raw, naive, and determined to do his all and unleash himself to protect their homeland and people. The age-old conflict between man and nature.

The movie stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Shine Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, and Naveen D Padil among others played crucial roles in the film. B Ajaneesh Loknath composed the soulful music and background score of the film while Arvind S Kashyap cranked the camera. KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty worked as the film's editors.

Kantara is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, who made KGF 1 & 2 with Yash. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 16 Crore and earned more than Rs 400 Crore worldwide. The movie was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The movie, its cast, and its technical crew grew to a new level of popularity following the tremendous success.