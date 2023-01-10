After RRR, Rishabh Shetty's Kantara Makes It To Oscars 2023, Receives Two Qualifications; Read On
ishab Shetty, who started his directorial debut with Rakshit Shetty's Kirrik Party, has written, directed, and enacted the lead role in Kantara, which was referred to as a divine hit. Kantara is made in Kannada featuring
Releasing
alongside
one
of
the
epic
marvels
from
the
house
of
Lyca
Productions
and
Madras
Talkies,
the
magnum
opus
film
Ponniyin
Selvan
1,
Rishab
Shetty's
Kantara
created
several
records
of
its
own
and
became
the
most-talked-about
film
during
the
end
of
2022.
Adding
another
feather
to
its
cap,
the
makers
of
Kantara,
Hombale
Films
announced
that
they
are
officially
qualified
for
the
prestigious
Academy
Awards
2023.
Rishab
Shetty,
who
started
his
directorial
debut
with
Rakshit
Shetty's
Kirrik
Party,
has
written,
directed,
and
enacted
the
lead
role
in
Kantara,
which
was
referred
to
as
a
divine
hit.
Kantara
is
made
in
Kannada
featuring
not-so-popular
actors
but
became
a
super
duper
blockbuster
by
raking
the
moolah.
Announcing
the
same,
Hombale
Films
wrote
on
their
Twitter
account,
"We
are
overjoyed
to
share
that
'Kantara'
has
received
2
Oscar
qualifications!
A
heartfelt
thank
you
to
all
who
have
supported
us.
We
look
forward
to
sharing
this
journey
ahead
with
all
of
your
support.
Can't
wait
to
see
it
shine
at
the
@shetty_rishab
#oscars
#kantara
#hombalefilms"
(sic)
Check
out
the
tweet
here:
Kantara
is
the
story
of
people
living
in
the
northern
belt
of
the
Karanataka
region,
who
believe
in
their
traditions
and
culture.
The
movie
acted
as
a
great
platform
to
showcase
their
culture
and
lifestyle
to
the
entire
world.
The
movie
charts
the
journey
of
a
Siva
of
Kaadabettu
who
is
raw,
naive,
and
determined
to
do
his
all
and
unleash
himself
to
protect
their
homeland
and
people.
The
age-old
conflict
between
man
and
nature.
The
movie
stars
Sapthami
Gowda,
Kishore,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Pramod
Shetty,
Shine
Shetty,
Prakash
Thuminad,
and
Naveen
D
Padil
among
others
played
crucial
roles
in
the
film.
B
Ajaneesh
Loknath
composed
the
soulful
music
and
background
score
of
the
film
while
Arvind
S
Kashyap
cranked
the
camera.
KM
Prakash
and
Pratheek
Shetty
worked
as
the
film's
editors.
Kantara
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Kantara
is
bankrolled
by
Vijay
Kiragandur,
who
made
KGF
1
&
2
with
Yash.
The
movie
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
16
Crore
and
earned
more
than
Rs
400
Crore
worldwide.
The
movie
was
dubbed
and
released
in
Hindi,
Tamil,
Telugu,
and
Malayalam.
The
movie,
its
cast,
and
its
technical
crew
grew
to
a
new
level
of
popularity
following
the
tremendous
success.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 18:35 [IST]