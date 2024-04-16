Dwarakish Death: Why Did Kannada Actor & Director Sell His House? SHOCKING Truth Revealed

Truth Behind Dwarakish Selling House Before Death: Veteran Kannada actor and director Dwarakish died at the age of 81. But ahead of his death, he sold away his Bangalore's house. So there were many speculation about why did Dwarakish sell away his house just before his death. Well, the director himself cleared all the speculations in an interview before. As South film industry mourns the death of renowned Kannada director and producer, let us explore the real reason behind Dwarakish selling his Bangalore house.

WHY DID DWARAKISH SELL HIS BANGALORE HOUSE AHEAD HIS DEATH?

Dwarakish did an interview with B. Ganapathi. In the interview, he was asked the reason behind selling his Bangalore's HRS Layout house. Dwarakish who used to live with his two wives said in the interview, "The house was too big. There are three of us. We didn't need such a big house for three people." He further added that the other reason to sell the house was him having other debts. TV9 reports the late director saying, "A small house was enough for us, and a good night's sleep is not important to us. I was scared in such a big house. We sold that house for that." Dwarakish further claimed to have no pain and regret after selling the house. He stated to be contend with his life and the kindof person he became over time.

HOW DID DWARAKISH DIE?

Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath also known as Dwarakish died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The veteran actor did around 100 movies and produced and directed 50 movies. Born in Mysuru, Dwarakish was popularly known for his comedy roles. He is known for his famous movies like Prachanda Kulla, Guru Shishyaru, Manku Thimma, Kittu Pittu and many others. He is also knowns for introducing Kannada film industry with Aadu Aata Aadu.