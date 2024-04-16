Dwarakish Death: Why Did Kannada Actor & Director Sell His House? SHOCKING Truth Revealed

Truth
Behind
Dwarakish
Selling
House
Before
Death:
Veteran
Kannada
actor
and
director
Dwarakish
died
at
the
age
of
81.
But
ahead
of
his
death,
he
sold
away
his
Bangalore's
house.
So
there
were
many
speculation
about
why
did
Dwarakish
sell
away
his
house
just
before
his
death.
Well,
the
director
himself
cleared
all
the
speculations
in
an
interview
before.
As
South
film
industry
mourns
the
death
of
renowned
Kannada
director
and
producer,
let
us
explore
the
real
reason
behind
Dwarakish
selling
his
Bangalore
house.
WHY
DID
DWARAKISH
SELL
HIS
BANGALORE
HOUSE
AHEAD
HIS
DEATH?
Dwarakish
did
an
interview
with
B.
Ganapathi.
In
the
interview,
he
was
asked
the
reason
behind
selling
his
Bangalore's
HRS
Layout
house.
Dwarakish
who
used
to
live
with
his
two
wives
said
in
the
interview,
"The
house
was
too
big.
There
are
three
of
us.
We
didn't
need
such
a
big
house
for
three
people." He
further
added
that
the
other
reason
to
sell
the
house
was
him
having
other
debts.
TV9
reports
the
late
director
saying,
"A
small
house
was
enough
for
us,
and
a
good
night's
sleep
is
not
important
to
us.
I
was
scared
in
such
a
big
house.
We
sold
that
house
for
that."
Dwarakish
further
claimed
to
have
no
pain
and
regret
after
selling
the
house.
He
stated
to
be
contend
with
his
life
and
the
kindof
person
he
became
over
time.
HOW
DID
DWARAKISH
DIE?
Bungle
Shama
Rao
Dwarakanath
also
known
as
Dwarakish
died
of
cardiac
arrest
on
Tuesday,
April
16,
2024.
The
veteran
actor
did
around
100
movies
and
produced
and
directed
50
movies.
Born
in
Mysuru,
Dwarakish
was
popularly
known
for
his
comedy
roles.
He
is
known
for
his
famous
movies
like
Prachanda
Kulla,
Guru
Shishyaru,
Manku
Thimma,
Kittu
Pittu
and
many
others.
He
is
also
knowns
for
introducing
Kannada
film
industry
with
Aadu
Aata
Aadu.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 16:04 [IST]