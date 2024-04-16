Dwarakish Funeral: Here’s When Late Kannada Actor’s Last Rites Will Take Place

Dwarakish
Funeral
Date
&
Time:
The
south
Indian
film
industry
is
in
a
state
of
mourning
as
it
has
lost
two
renowned
artists
today.
After
the
unfortunate
demise
of
Malayalam
music
composer
and
singer
KG
Kalayan,
the
sudden
death
of
Kannada
actor
Dwarakish.
According
to
media
reports,
Dwarakish
breathed
his
last
at
his
residence.
He
was
81.
His
demise
has
sent
a
wave
of
a
shock
and
grief
among
his
massive
fan
following.
Kannada
Actor
Dwarakish
Death
Reason
It
is
reported
that
Dwarakish
was
suffering
from
senility
and
passed
away
due
to
age
related
issues.
Meanwhile,
some
media
reports
also
stated
that
the
veteran
actor
also
died
of
a
heart
attack.
For
the
uninitiated,
Dwarakish
has
been
associated
with
the
Kannada
film
industry
for
around
5
decades
and
has
given
us
several
hit
films
Kannada
Actor
Dwarakish
Funeral
While
fans
have
been
mourning
his
demise,
according
to
a
report
published
in
Kannada
Asianet
News,
Dwarakish's
mortal
remains
will
be
kept
at
Iro's
house
near
Parappa's
Agraharaa
for
the
fans
to
pay
their
homage
to
the
late
actor.
His
funeral
is
likely
to
take
place
this
evening
or
tomorrow
morning.
However,
no
official
announcement
has
been
made
in
this
regard.For
the
uninitiated,
Dwarakish,
who
was
born
in
1942,
and
his
original
name
was
Bungle
Shama
Rao
Dwarakanath.
However,
it
filmmaker
CV
Shankar
who
gave
him
the
screen
name
as
Dwarakish.
Dwarakish
made
his
debut
in
movies
in
1963
and
his
first
independent
production
came
in
1969
with
Mayor
Muthanna
which
emerged
as
a
superhit.
Later
Dwarakish
tried
his
hand
at
direction
in
1985
and
directed
Dance
Raja
Dance.
In
fact,
he
gave
us
several
hit
films
like
Bhagyavantharu,
Singaporenalli
Raja
Kulla,
Guru
Shishyaru,
New
Bareda
Kadambari,
Africadallo
Sheela,
Shruthi,
and
Apthamitra.
Interestingly,
Dwarakish
became
the
first
person
from
the
Kannada
film
industry
to
shoot
his
movie
Singapooradali
Rajakulla
in
abroad.
Dwarakish
was
honoured
by
Karnataka
Film
Chamber
of
Commerce
for
his
contribution
to
the
Kannada
film
industry.