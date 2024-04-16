Dwarakish Funeral: Here’s When Late Kannada Actor’s Last Rites Will Take Place

Dwarakish Funeral Date & Time: The south Indian film industry is in a state of mourning as it has lost two renowned artists today. After the unfortunate demise of Malayalam music composer and singer KG Kalayan, the sudden death of Kannada actor Dwarakish. According to media reports, Dwarakish breathed his last at his residence. He was 81. His demise has sent a wave of a shock and grief among his massive fan following.

Kannada Actor Dwarakish Death Reason

It is reported that Dwarakish was suffering from senility and passed away due to age related issues. Meanwhile, some media reports also stated that the veteran actor also died of a heart attack. For the uninitiated, Dwarakish has been associated with the Kannada film industry for around 5 decades and has given us several hit films

Kannada Actor Dwarakish Funeral

While fans have been mourning his demise, according to a report published in Kannada Asianet News, Dwarakish's mortal remains will be kept at Iro's house near Parappa's Agraharaa for the fans to pay their homage to the late actor. His funeral is likely to take place this evening or tomorrow morning. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard.For the uninitiated, Dwarakish, who was born in 1942, and his original name was Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath. However, it filmmaker CV Shankar who gave him the screen name as Dwarakish. Dwarakish made his debut in movies in 1963 and his first independent production came in 1969 with Mayor Muthanna which emerged as a superhit.

Later Dwarakish tried his hand at direction in 1985 and directed Dance Raja Dance. In fact, he gave us several hit films like Bhagyavantharu, Singaporenalli Raja Kulla, Guru Shishyaru, New Bareda Kadambari, Africadallo Sheela, Shruthi, and Apthamitra. Interestingly, Dwarakish became the first person from the Kannada film industry to shoot his movie Singapooradali Rajakulla in abroad. Dwarakish was honoured by Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce for his contribution to the Kannada film industry.