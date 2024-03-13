Jackie Re-release: Beloved Puneeth Rajkumar's Cult Movie Ready To Hit Screens Again Amid Fanfare; Full Deets

Photo Credit:

Puneeth Rajkumar's Jackie Movie Re-Release: Jackie is a rustic action drama made in Kannada featuring the beloved actor, the late Puneeth Rajkumar. The movie written and directed by Duniya Soori attained cult status following its theatrical release in 2010. Referred to as a trendsetting and remarkable film of Puneeth Rajkumar's career as well as the Kannada films, Jackie is now back in the headlines for its grand re-release.

Starring Bhavana as the female lead, the movie went on to become one of the most successful films in the Kannada film industry. The film's dialogues, music, songs and lyrics, technical aspects along with performances received heaps of appreciation. Jackie also bagged the 'Best Film' award at the South Filmfare Awards in 2010. Made on a budget of Rs 7.5 Crore, Jackie collected about Rs 30 Crore when it was released.

Jackie Re-Release On March 15

The Late Puneeth Rajkumar's epic action drama Jackie is now ready to enthrall the audiences and fans of Appu once again in the theatres in a re-mastered version. The 4K update of Jackie movie starring Bhavana, directed by Duniya Soori will open on the big screens for the second time on March 15.

Jackie Synopsis

The movie is about a happy-go-lucky guy Jackie, who lives with his mother and dreams of making it big in the real estate without having to work harder. He decides to help the daughter of a priest elope with her lover, who is a human trafficker. Unknown of the same, when the priest accuses him of helping them out, Jackie takes the responsibility to track her down. Meanwhile, a CID team is behind Jackie for hiding a prisoner who escaped.

Jackie Cast

The movie stars Puneeth Rajkumar as Janakirama aka Jackie. Bhavana played the role of Jackie's love interest Lakshmi. Sumithra as Jayamma, Harshika Poonacha as Yashoda, Vikas as Parangi Seena, Rangayana Raghu as Meese Bheemanna, Bullet Prakash as Malgere Sanna, M.S. Umesh, Mithra, Sampath Raj, Krishna, Shobharaj, Ravi Kale, Vaijanath Biradar, and Honnavalli Krishna among others played important characters. Duniya Soori, Yogaraj Bhat, and V. Harikrishna made special appearances in the title song.

Jackie Crew

Duniya Soori wrote and directed by movie which was funded by Parvathamma Rajkumar under the Poornima Enterprises banner. V Harikrishna composed the film's entire background score and music. Satya Hegde cranked the camera while Deepu S. Kumar worked as the film's editor.