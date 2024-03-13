Jackie Re-release: Beloved Puneeth Rajkumar's Cult Movie Ready To Hit Screens Again Amid Fanfare; Full Deets

Puneeth
Rajkumar's
Jackie
Movie
Re-Release:
Jackie
is
a
rustic
action
drama
made
in
Kannada
featuring
the
beloved
actor,
the
late
Puneeth
Rajkumar.
The
movie
written
and
directed
by
Duniya
Soori
attained
cult
status
following
its
theatrical
release
in
2010.
Referred
to
as
a
trendsetting
and
remarkable
film
of
Puneeth
Rajkumar's
career
as
well
as
the
Kannada
films,
Jackie
is
now
back
in
the
headlines
for
its
grand
re-release.
Starring
Bhavana
as
the
female
lead,
the
movie
went
on
to
become
one
of
the
most
successful
films
in
the
Kannada
film
industry.
The
film's
dialogues,
music,
songs
and
lyrics,
technical
aspects
along
with
performances
received
heaps
of
appreciation.
Jackie
also
bagged
the
'Best
Film'
award
at
the
South
Filmfare
Awards
in
2010.
Made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
7.5
Crore,
Jackie
collected
about
Rs
30
Crore
when
it
was
released.
Jackie
Re-Release
On
March
15
The
Late
Puneeth
Rajkumar's
epic
action
drama
Jackie
is
now
ready
to
enthrall
the
audiences
and
fans
of
Appu
once
again
in
the
theatres
in
a
re-mastered
version.
The
4K
update
of
Jackie
movie
starring
Bhavana,
directed
by
Duniya
Soori
will
open
on
the
big
screens
for
the
second
time
on
March
15.
Jackie
Synopsis
The
movie
is
about
a
happy-go-lucky
guy
Jackie,
who
lives
with
his
mother
and
dreams
of
making
it
big
in
the
real
estate
without
having
to
work
harder.
He
decides
to
help
the
daughter
of
a
priest
elope
with
her
lover,
who
is
a
human
trafficker.
Unknown
of
the
same,
when
the
priest
accuses
him
of
helping
them
out,
Jackie
takes
the
responsibility
to
track
her
down.
Meanwhile,
a
CID
team
is
behind
Jackie
for
hiding
a
prisoner
who
escaped.
Jackie
Cast
The
movie
stars
Puneeth
Rajkumar
as
Janakirama
aka
Jackie.
Bhavana
played
the
role
of
Jackie's
love
interest
Lakshmi.
Sumithra
as
Jayamma,
Harshika
Poonacha
as
Yashoda,
Vikas
as
Parangi
Seena,
Rangayana
Raghu
as
Meese
Bheemanna,
Bullet
Prakash
as
Malgere
Sanna,
M.S.
Umesh,
Mithra,
Sampath
Raj,
Krishna,
Shobharaj,
Ravi
Kale,
Vaijanath
Biradar,
and
Honnavalli
Krishna
among
others
played
important
characters.
Duniya
Soori,
Yogaraj
Bhat,
and
V.
Harikrishna
made
special
appearances
in
the
title
song.
Jackie
Crew
Duniya
Soori
wrote
and
directed
by
movie
which
was
funded
by
Parvathamma
Rajkumar
under
the
Poornima
Enterprises
banner.
V
Harikrishna
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Satya
Hegde
cranked
the
camera
while
Deepu
S.
Kumar
worked
as
the
film's
editor.