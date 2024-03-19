Kantara Fills The PVP Stage With A Divine Performance! Have A look!

Hombale
Films
is
undoubtedly
the
biggest
production
house
in
Indian
cinema.
While
the
leading
production
house
has
boomed
the
Indian
cinema
with
their
blockbusters
like
KGF
Chapter
2,
Kantara:
A
Legend,
and
Prabhas-PPrashanth
Neel's
'Salaar
Part
1:
Ceasefire',
their
next
biggest
project,
'Kantara:
Chapter
1',
is
hugely
awaited
by
the
fans
and
the
audiences.
It
can't
be
denied
that
the
first
film
in
the
franchise,
'Kantara:
A
Legend',
gave
audiences
an
unforgettable
cinematic
experience
with
a
rich
divine
experience
like
never
before.
The
theatrical
experience
etched
a
place
in
the
audience's
heart
and
memory,
and
when
Rishab
Shetty
and
Hombale
Films
announced
the
prequel
'Kantara:Chapter
1',
the
excitement
to
watch
another
divine
theatrical
experience
skyrocketed.
While
the
film
is
still
in
its
shooting
stage,
there
is
a
big
announcement
that
is
sure
to
surprise
everyone.
Today,
on
Amazon
Prime
Video,
the
grand
announcement
of
Prime
Video
Slates
has
unveiled
that
the
much-ambitious
Kantara:
Chapter
1
will
be
streaming
exclusively
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
following
its
theatrical
run.
Since
the
release
date
has
not
been
revealed,
the
announcement
is
sure
to
put
a
smile
on
everyone's
face.
Amazon
Prime
Video
has
collaborated
with
Hombale
Films
as
Kantara's
official
digital
partner.
The
prequel
will
see
multi-faceted
Rishabh
Shetty
come
back
as
the
actor-director,
and
Hombale
Films
will
bankroll
it
on
a
mammoth
budget.
Meanwhile,
Hombale
Films
has
an
exciting
line-up
of
films
in
the
pipeline,
which
includes
Salaar
Part
2:
Shouryanga
Parvam.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 18:15 [IST]