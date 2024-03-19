Puneeth Rajkumar Jackie Re-release Box Office Collection: Appu's Cult Classic Re-releases Amid Fans Excitement

Jackie
Re-Release
Box
Office
Collection:
Late
Puneeth
Rajkumar,
the
Kannada
superstar's
cult
film
Jackie,
which
was
written
and
directed
by
Duniya
Vijay,
hit
the
screens
for
the
second
time
on
March
17.
The
movie
was
originally
released
in
2010
and
became
a
super
blockbuster
by
making
over
Rs
30
Crore
against
the
budget
of
Rs
7.5
Crore.
The
movie
stars
Bhavana
as
the
female
lead
and
Jackie
won
applause
for
various
aspects
of
the
movie
including
the
music,
dialogues,
lyrics,
and
technicalities.
Jackie
won
the
'Best
Film'
award
from
the
Filmfare
Awards-South.
Fans
of
the
superstar
made
beelines
at
the
theatres
on
March
15
to
watch
the
re-release
of
the
super
hit
film.
Jackie
Synopsis
The
movie
is
about
a
happy-go-lucky
guy
Jackie,
who
lives
with
his
mother
and
dreams
of
making
it
big
in
the
real
estate
without
having
to
work
harder.
He
decides
to
help
the
daughter
of
a
priest
elope
with
her
lover,
who
is
a
human
trafficker.
Unknown
of
the
same,
when
the
priest
accuses
him
of
helping
them
out,
Jackie
takes
the
responsibility
to
track
her
down.
Meanwhile,
a
CID
team
is
behind
Jackie
for
hiding
a
prisoner
who
escaped.
Puneeth
Rajkumar
Jackie
Re-release
Box
Office
Collection
While
the
patronage
is
undoubtedly
one
of
its
kind
for
the
late
actor,
who
is
a
demi-god
for
the
people
of
Karnataka,
the
box
office
collection
of
Jackie
movie's
re-release
also
is
a
stark
example
of
how
Puneeth
Rajkumar
was
loved
and
admired
by
his
fans.
The
Jackie
movie
had
collected
somewhere
between
Rs
2.7
Crore
to
Rs
3.2
Crore
Gross,
making
the
movie
another
blockbuster
at
the
box
office.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
Jackie
Cast
The
movie
stars
Puneeth
Rajkumar
as
Janakirama
aka
Jackie.
Bhavana
played
the
role
of
Jackie's
love
interest
Lakshmi.
Sumithra
as
Jayamma,
Harshika
Poonacha
as
Yashoda,
Vikas
as
Parangi
Seena,
Rangayana
Raghu
as
Meese
Bheemanna,
Bullet
Prakash
as
Malgere
Sanna,
M.S.
Umesh,
Mithra,
Sampath
Raj,
Krishna,
Shobharaj,
Ravi
Kale,
Vaijanath
Biradar,
and
Honnavalli
Krishna
among
others
played
important
characters.
Duniya
Soori,
Yogaraj
Bhat,
and
V.
Harikrishna
made
special
appearances
in
the
title
song.
Jackie
Crew
Duniya
Soori
wrote
and
directed
by
movie
which
was
funded
by
Parvathamma
Rajkumar
under
the
Poornima
Enterprises
banner.
V
Harikrishna
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Satya
Hegde
cranked
the
camera
while
Deepu
S.
Kumar
worked
as
the
film's
editor.