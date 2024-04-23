Ravika Prasanga Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Just After It Hit The OTT Platform

Ravika Prasanga Full Movie Leaked After OTT Release: Santosh Kodenkeri helmed movie Ravika Prasanga released in theaters on February 16, 2024. After it's huge success fans were eagerly waiting for the film to come on OTT platforms. Well, the wait seems to be over now. The good news for the people who can not afford getting a subscription to the movie and the bad news for the movie makers is that the movie is available in free as well. The storyline of Ravika Prasanga revolves around the protagonist whose interest in tayloring makes him fall into deep trouble. The court-room drama will intrigue you and make sit until the end of the movie. As movie makes it's OTT debut, let us explore more about it.

Ravika Prasanga LEAKED Online For Free Download

Weeks after release in theaters, Ravika Prasanga make it's much-awaited OTT debut. But it seems to have bee attacked by the illegal piracy websites. Ravika Prasanga is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription plan. But, the movie is also available to watch online for free watching. The link to Ravika Prasanga is being shared on several social media platforms to download. This enables users to watch the movie and dowload it for free.

Ravika Prasanga Cast

Ravika Prasanga features Sampath Maitreya as Chandranna in the lead role. Besides him, there are also actors like Geetha Bharathi Bhat. as Sanvi Sampaje, Suman Ranganathan as Chandrakala, Rakesh Maiya as Subbu, Padmaja Rao as Sarojamma, Praveen Atharva as Prajwal, and Hanumanthe Gowda.

Ravika Prasanga Crew

Ravika Prasanga is directed and produced by Sathosh Kondenkeri. The writers of the movie are Santhosh himself along with Pavana Santhosh. The singters in the movie are Chethan Naik and Chaitre H.G. Moreover, the music is given by Vinay Sharma.

Ravika Prasanga Synopsis

The film revolves around the feud of Chandranna and Sanvi. Sanvi is a 28-year-old woman who wishes to wear a designer blouse in order to impress the potential groom. In order to get the perfect blouse, he tasks Chandranna with it. But, things goes out of hand as she fails to fit into the blouse and stalls to impress the man of her dream. Sanvi then takes Chandranna to court and the twist in the story begings. Watch the full movie to know what happens ahead.

DISCLAIMER- FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy as it is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request you to not participate in any such practice or encourage piracy in any form.