Rishab Shetty Treats Fans With Adorable Throwback Pics From Childhood Days Performing Yakshagana

Rishab
Shetty
is
one
of
the
most
visionary
storytellers,
directors,
and
versatile
actors
in
Indian
cinema.
The
multi-faceted
personality
needs
no
introduction,
as
he
has
always
left
the
masses
in
awe
of
his
extraordinary
craft.
The
most
widely
recognized
name,
Rishab
Shetty
is
a
man
who
started
his
journey
in
the
world
of
art
and
entertainment
in
the
very
early
age,
when
he
was
in
sixth
standard.
Right
from
there
he
was
an
ardent
follower
of
Yakshagana,
and
performed
it
with
sincerity.
Throwing
lights
on
the
same,
Rishab
Shetty
said,
"My
journey
as
an
artist
started
when
I
was
in
6th
standard
when
I
performed
Yakshagana.
Since
then
I
always
dreamt
of
bringing
folklore
of
my
region
to
big
screen
for
the
world
to
see."
Yakshagana
is
a
folklore
dance
form
to
which
Rishab
Shetty
elaborately
used
in
the
global
sensation
'Kantara
:
The
Legend'.
The
popular
folkfore
dance
was
used
in
the
track
Varahroopam
in
Kantara
and
he
even
performed
it
live
infront
of
the
audiences
during
the
Amazon
Prime
Video
event
where
the
prequel
'Kantara
Chapter
1'
was
announced.
Hombale
Films
bankrollled
Kantara
A
Legend
was
humongous
success
and
it
gave
the
audiences
a
divine
experience
like
never
before.
Following
the
roaring
response
to
the
film,
the
esteemed
production
house
is
set
to
return
with
the
prequel
'Kantara:
Chapter
1'
that
will
again
see
Rishab
Shetty
as
a
actor
and
director
and
the
film
is
said
to
be
much
bigger
than
the
first
part.
This
also
stands
testimony
to
the
saying
that
Rishab
Shetty
is
heavily
connected
to
his
roots
and
the
culture.
Wherever
he
go,
he
make
sure
to
follow
the
culture
and
tradition.
Meanwhile,
on
the
work
front,
Rishab
Shetty,
who
took
the
fans
and
the
audiences
on
the
devotional
ride
with
his
sole
holding
'Kantara:
A
Legend',
has
begun
shooting
for
the
much-awaited
prequel
to
'Kantara:
Chapter
1'.
Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2024, 15:34 [IST]