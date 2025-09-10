Get Updates
Actress Rukmini Vasanth Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wishes For Her Mother On Instagram

By
Actress Rukmini Vasanth Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

Actress Rukmini Vasanth took to social media today to extend a heartfelt birthday wish to her mother, celebrating the person who has shaped much of her life with love, care, and wisdom.

Accompanying her post was a carousel of photos a mix of pictures with her mother, snapshots of her mom from her younger days, and other cherished memories from their journey together.

In her touching caption, Rukmini wrote:
"Happy birthday to the best person I know.
Is she on Instagram? No.
Is that going to stop me from posting these pictures? I think not 💃🏻
Too many feelings and too many words so all I can say is, thank you for all that you've given me and thank you for all that you've shielded me from. I love you 🍝♥."

X