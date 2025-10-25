Bengaluru Hit & Run Case: Divya REACTS After Being Accused In Matter; Says 'Blaming Driver Is Sheer Nonsense'

In Bengaluru, a hit-and-run incident involving a former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant has come to light. The city traffic police have identified Divya Suresh as the alleged driver of the car involved in the accident. This incident, which left three individuals injured, occurred near Nithya Hotel in Byatarayanapura at approximately 1:30 am on October 4.

An FIR was registered on October 7 after Kiran G, who was riding a two-wheeler with his cousins Anusha and Anitha, filed a complaint. Kiran claimed that a speeding car collided with their bike and then fled the scene. While Kiran and Anusha sustained minor injuries, Anitha suffered a fractured leg that required surgery at BGS Hospital.

Identification Through CCTV Footage

The police initially listed the vehicle as unidentified and driven by a woman. However, they later used CCTV footage from nearby areas to track down the car and confirmed it belonged to Divya Suresh. Dr Anoop Shetty, DCP traffic West, stated that they have seized the vehicle involved in the incident.

Recently, Divya posted a screenshot of the CCTV footage of the incident on YouTube. Alongside it, she included a comment defending her actions and wrote, "The error was on the part of the biker... There were three individuals on the bike, and none were wearing helmets. The car was making a left turn when the biker came out of nowhere and crashed into the vehicle. Blaming the driver of the car is sheer nonsense. Please watch the video or have your vision checked. Just because someone is an actor doesn't give you the right to make unfounded accusations against them."

Further investigation is currently underway to gather more details about the accident. The authorities are working diligently to ensure justice for those affected by this unfortunate event.

The case highlights the importance of road safety and adherence to traffic rules. It serves as a reminder for drivers to be cautious and responsible while on the road to prevent such accidents.

This incident has drawn attention due to Divya Suresh's involvement, given her public profile as an ex-contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada. As investigations continue, more information is expected to emerge regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Ensuring accountability in such cases is crucial for maintaining public trust in law enforcement agencies. The police are committed to thoroughly investigating this matter and taking appropriate action based on their findings.