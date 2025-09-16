Bhargava Teaser Update: Upendra's Film Glimpse To Release On His And Vishnuvardhan's Special Day

Bhargava Teaser Update: The makers of Bhargava, featuring Upendra in the lead role, have officially confirmed the release date of the film's first teaser. The announcement was made by Anand Audio, which stated that the teaser will arrive on September 18, coinciding with the actor's birthday.

A poster unveiled along with the announcement shows Upendra on one side and the late Kannada legend Vishnuvardhan on the other, creating buzz among fans. September 18 holds a special place for Kannada cinema followers, as it marks the birthdays of Upendra, Vishnuvardhan, and actress Shruti. While the industry continues to celebrate the contributions of these artists, the absence of Vishnuvardhan, who passed away in 2009, is still deeply felt by admirers.

Teaser Release Plans

Although the teaser date has been locked, the makers have not yet revealed the exact time of its unveiling. Whether it will go live at midnight or during the day on September 18 remains to be seen.

Bhargava and Its Team

Bhargava is directed by Naganna, who has earlier worked with Upendra on several successful projects, including Kutumba, Gokarna, Gowramma, and Dubai Babu. Music for the upcoming film is composed by Arjun Janya, while M. B. Babu is producing the project under the banner of Ram Babu Productions.

According to a report by Kannada News18, filming for Bhargava is currently in progress. Prior to this, the makers had unveiled the poster and title teaser, and now the upcoming full teaser is expected to give audiences a more detailed glimpse into the film.

Upendra's Film Line-Up

In addition to Bhargava, Upendra has multiple projects lined up. He will be seen in Buddhivantha-2 and Thrishulam, both of which are under development. Another high-profile project in his slate is 45, a multi-starrer that brings together several leading names of the Kannada industry, including Shivrajkumar and Raj B. Shetty.

As Bhargava prepares to reveal its teaser, the date of September 18 is shaping up to be a day of dual significance, a celebration of Upendra's birthday and a remembrance of Vishnuvardhan, whose legacy continues to resonate across Kannada cinema.