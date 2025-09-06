Bhavana Ramanna's (Kannada Actress) Gives Birth Through IVF, One Of Twins Babies Passes Away

Bhavana Ramanna Kids: Renowned Kannada actress, politician, and classical dancer Bhavana Ramanna was expecting twins through IVF treatment. According to reports from Vishwavani, she experienced pregnancy-related complications during her seventh month. Following medical advice, a seemantam ceremony (traditional baby shower) was held in the seventh month. The doctors recommended an early delivery in the eighth month to ensure her and the babies' safety. Bhavana gave birth to her twins as advised; however, in a heartbreaking turn of events, only one of the babies survived. The actress and her family are reportedly coping with the emotional impact of this deeply personal loss.

As per the reports, Bhavana Ramanna has already given birth to her kids. Unfortunately, one of the two kids managed to survive. As per the reports, a girl survived and as of now it has been reported that both mother and the baby are healthy.

The Seevantam ceremony video of Bhavana went viral on social media. In the video, she was donning a green and pink saree. Bhavana looked beautiful as she adorned golden jewelry and tied gajra in her hair.

The actress captioned the clip, "A sacred milestone, a moment filled with love, tradition, and blessings. 💖." She added, "Here's a glimpse into my Seemantham Ceremony (Baby Shower) - a celebration of motherhood, family, and the divine gift of new life. Your blessings and good wishes mean everything to me as I step into this new journey of love and responsibility. 🙏🌸 With heartfelt gratitude."

Who Is Bhavana Ramanna?

Bhavana Ramanna is a renowned Indian actress, classical dancer, and politician primarily known for her work in the Kannada film industry. With a background in Bharatanatyam, she transitioned into acting and earned acclaim for her versatile roles in films like Bhagirathi, Shanti, and Chandramukhi Pranasakhi. Over the years, she has been recognized for both mainstream and art-house cinema. Apart from her artistic pursuits, Bhavana has also been active in public life, aligning with political and social causes in Karnataka. Her grace, talent, and grounded presence have made her a respected figure in both the entertainment and cultural spheres of South India.