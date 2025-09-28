Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Contestant: Who Is Rakshita Shetty? What's Her Language Problem?W

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 contestant: Rakshita Shetty, a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, is facing challenges with the Kannada language. Despite being part of the show, Rakshita finds it difficult to communicate fluently in Kannada. This has become a topic of discussion among viewers and fellow contestants.

Who Is Rakshita Shetty? Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Contestant & Her Language Issue

Rakshita's struggle with Kannada stems from her upbringing. She was raised in an environment where Kannada was not the primary language spoken at home. As a result, she lacks proficiency in the language, which is evident during her interactions on the show.

Language Barriers in Reality Shows

Language barriers are not uncommon in reality shows like Bigg Boss. Contestants often come from diverse backgrounds and may not be fluent in the show's primary language. This can lead to misunderstandings and communication gaps among participants.

Despite her language difficulties, Rakshita remains determined to improve her Kannada skills. She is making efforts to learn and adapt by interacting more with fellow contestants who are native speakers. Her willingness to learn has been appreciated by many viewers.

Viewer Reactions and Support

The audience has shown mixed reactions to Rakshita's language struggles. While some viewers empathise with her situation, others believe that contestants should be proficient in Kannada before joining the show. Nevertheless, Rakshita has garnered support from fans who admire her perseverance.

Rakshita's journey on Bigg Boss highlights the importance of cultural diversity and language inclusivity in reality television. Her experience serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by individuals who are not fluent in their native languages but are willing to learn and grow.

The show's producers have also acknowledged Rakshita's efforts to improve her Kannada skills. They have provided resources and support to help her overcome this challenge, ensuring she feels comfortable during her time on the show.

As Rakshita continues her journey on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, she hopes to inspire others facing similar challenges. Her determination to overcome language barriers reflects a broader message of resilience and adaptability in diverse environments.