Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Ashwini Gowda Lands In Trouble For Using Offensive Language Against Rakshitha Shetty

Ashwini Gowda from Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 faces legal action after using the term 'S category' against Rakshitha Shetty. The incident has raised concerns about derogatory language and its implications in reality TV.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 contestant Ashwini Gowda is embroiled in controversy for using the term 'S category' against fellow contestant Rakshitha Shetty. A lawyer has filed a complaint at Bidadi police station, adding to the show's troubles. The show, which had briefly shut down and reopened, is gaining notoriety through such disputes.

Lawyer Prashanth Mittal lodged the complaint at Bidadi police station, accusing Ashwini Gowda of using the term 'S category' against Rakshitha. The complaint was filed near the Bigg Boss studio in Bidadi. It also calls for action against show heads Prashanth Nayak, Sushma, and Prakash.

Understanding the 'S Category' Controversy

The term 'S category' used by Ashwini Gowda is deemed offensive in today's sensitive environment. It allegedly aims to demean or insult a community or individual. However, specific details about the word's nature and background remain unclear.

According to complainant Prashanth Mittal, Ashwini's use of "She is S" constitutes personal and caste-based insult. Using such terms on public platforms is both legally and socially unacceptable. The lawyer insists on legal action against the show's organisers and heads.

Legal Implications and Ongoing Investigation

Bidadi police have registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) based on Mittal's complaint and are continuing their investigation. They may seek explanations from the show's organisers regarding this incident. The intention behind using "She is S" will only be clarified through police inquiries.

Previously, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 faced issues when its studio location, Jalivood Studio, was sealed down. Although that legal hurdle was cleared, this new controversy over a contestant's language has emerged. Reality shows are meant to entertain but often lead to social and legal conflicts due to contestants' personal clashes and derogatory language.

This incident has once again disrupted Season 12 of Bigg Boss Kannada. While reality shows aim to entertain audiences, such controversies highlight underlying social tensions that need addressing through proper channels.