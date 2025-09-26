Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Confirmed Contestants List: Megha Shetty To Payal Chengappa- Who Are Part Of BBK 12?

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 confirmed contestants list: The much-anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of drama and entertainment. This season promises an exciting mix of contestants from various backgrounds, each bringing their own flair to the show. As the housemates prepare for a roller-coaster journey, viewers can expect intense moments and unexpected twists.

Who Is Megha Shetty? Is He Bigg Boss Kannada 12 First Confirmed Contestant

Meghaa Shetty has made a name for herself in both television and film, with notable roles in serials and movies like Triple Riding. Her striking appearance and acting skills have earned her much admiration. There are rumours that Meghaa Shetty might join Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 as her presence is expected to create ripples in the show.

Will Payal Chengappa Join Bigg Boss Kannada 12 As Contestant?

Payal Chengappa has been making waves in the Kannada entertainment scene, particularly through her work in short films and YouTube videos. Her increasing popularity on social media has made her a notable figure to follow. There are rumours that she might join Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, although official confirmation from the show's producers is still awaited.

Sameer MD, a well-known YouTuber, has been making waves with his videos that grab eyeballs His video on the Dharmasthala controversy sparked widespread discussion. Sameer is noted for his ability to engage with younger viewers and hence, can be a great addition to BBK 12. There are speculations about him joining Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 as a contestant.

The inclusion of these diverse personalities ensures that Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 will be filled with dynamic interactions and compelling narratives. As these individuals navigate challenges and form alliances, viewers are sure to be glued to their screens.

With such an eclectic mix of participants, this season promises not only entertainment but also a reflection of society's varied facets. The show's format encourages contestants to showcase their true selves while adapting to life under constant surveillance.

The anticipation surrounding Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 continues to build as fans eagerly await its premiere. The combination of well-known personalities and fresh faces guarantees a season full of surprises and memorable moments.