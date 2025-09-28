Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Contestant: Who Is Manju Bhashini? Why Actress Joined Kiccha Sudeep's Show?

The much-anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada, has unveiled its 12th season with a fresh lineup of contestants. This season promises a mix of drama and entertainment as participants from various backgrounds come together under one roof. The show, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, is set to captivate audiences with its intriguing dynamics and unexpected twists.

Who Is Manju Bhashini? Meet Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Contestant

Manju Bhashini has been announced as the second participant in Bigg Boss Kannada 12. She gained fame for her role as 'Baddi Bangaramma' in the TV serial Puttakkana Makkalu, where she played a motherly character. Her performance earned her significant recognition and admiration from viewers.

Before her success in Puttakkana Makkalu, Manju Bhashini was already a familiar face on television. She had previously captivated audiences with her portrayal of Lalithamba, a social-worker–mother character, in the serial Silli Lalli. Her ability to bring depth to these roles has made her a beloved figure among TV audiences.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12: A New Challenge

With her entry into Bigg Boss Kannada 12, fans are eager to see how Manju Bhashini will adapt to the reality show's unique environment. Known for her strong on-screen presence, viewers are curious about how she will navigate the challenges and dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house.

The show is hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, who is known for his engaging hosting style. As Manju Bhashini steps into this new setting, it will be interesting to observe how she interacts with fellow contestants and handles various tasks and situations presented during the show.

Manju Bhashini's participation in Bigg Boss Kannada 12 adds an exciting element to the show. Her established reputation and acting prowess have set high expectations among fans who are keen to witness her journey in this reality TV format.

This season promises to be intriguing as viewers anticipate how Manju Bhashini's experience and personality will influence her gameplay. Her previous roles have showcased her versatility and strength, qualities that may prove advantageous in the competitive atmosphere of Bigg Boss.

As the show progresses, audiences will be watching closely to see if Manju Bhashini can leverage her popularity and acting skills to make a lasting impact on Bigg Boss Kannada 12. Her journey is sure to be one of the highlights of this season.