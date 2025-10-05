Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Double Eviction Week 1: Who Will Get Eliminated From Kiccha Sudeep's Show?

Photo Credit: Colors Kannada PR Image

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 double eviction: Bigg Boss Kannada 12 has kicked off with a bang, promising viewers an exciting ride. The first weekend episode, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, is set to deliver thrilling entertainment. With unexpected twists and dramatic revelations, the show has captured attention for various reasons.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the first eviction on Colors Kannada. The question on everyone's mind is who will be the first to leave the reality show.

Rakshita Shetty's Surprise Return

An insider shared with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit that Colors Kannada aims to captivate audiences with drama and excitement in BBK 12. The channel has elevated the show's appeal with intriguing contestants and unexpected twists. A major highlight is Kiccha Sudeep's return after announcing his departure post-BBK 11 finale. His presence adds to the show's allure as contestants face new challenges in a palace setting.

Take a Poll

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Colors Kannada is all set to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride filled with drama, emotions, thrill and excitement. The channel and the production house have taken things a notch higher in the new season, promising double entertainment in BBK 2. From an interesting line-up of contestants to spicy twists, the makers have left no stone unturned to make Bigg Boss Kannada 12 a successful affair. The biggest surprise is the comeback of Kiccha Sudeep, who earlier confirmed his exit after BBK 11 finale. He is the face of Bigg Boss Kannada, and the makers managed to convince him to make a glorious return to the show. Expect the unexpected in Bigg Boss Kannada 12 as there are several twists in the show. For the first time, the contestants have to work harder to survive in the palace."

The initial week of BBK 12 was eventful. Rakshita Shetty was initially eliminated but made a strong comeback during the weekend episode. She engaged with Kiccha Sudeep, vowing to strategise her gameplay and confront her competitors effectively.

Double Elimination Drama In Bigg Boss Kannada 12. Who Will Get Eliminated?

The elimination episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 has been eagerly awaited by fans. Viewers are curious about who will be evicted in this double elimination round of BBK 12.

This week, contestants like Kavya, Gilli, Mallama, Dhanush Gowda, Abhi, Ashwini, Amith, and Karibasappa faced nominations. In a twist, nominations were done in pairs.

Rumours suggest that Karibasappa and RJ Amith have been evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 due to receiving the lowest votes from viewers on JioHotstar.

Kiccha Sudeep's role is crucial as he addresses contestants' shortcomings in task performance and rule adherence during this initial week.