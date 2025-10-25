Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Elimination: Did Ashwini Gowda Get EVICTED From BBK 12? What We Know

Photo Credit: Ashwini Gowda Instagram Page

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Elimination: Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 is here to serve you with daily dose of entertainment. Despite the ups and downs, the show has remained the number one fiction property across all the leading Kannada GECs. While the reality show faced issues when the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board ordered the makers to shut the studio for violating the environmental norms, the channel and the production house somehow managed to resolve the issues.

BIGG BOSS KANNADA 12 ELIMINATION: WHO WILL GET EVICTED?

Last week, three wildcard contestants entered the show to spice up the game. The likes of Raghvendra Hondadakeri, Risha Gowda, Suraj Singh have now joined the BBK 12 house.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Colors Kannada has decided to take things a notch higher with the biggest twist in the history of the show. Usually grand finales happen after the culmination of 12 weeks. However, BBK 12 mini-finale was conducted in three weeks. Five contestants have already been eliminated from the show. With Bigg Boss Kannada 12 launch 2.0, the channel and the production house have amped up the entertainment quotient. The new entries are expected to change the existing equations and dynamics inside the BBK 12 house."

So far, RJ Amith, Karibasappa, Satish, Manju Bhashini and Ashvini S

have been evicted from the show. And now, another contestants is said to have bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss house.

Gossip mills have been buzzing with the rumours that Ashwini Gowda got eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 12 house. The channel and the production house have not confirmed the eviction; hence, the viewers should take the news with a pinch of salt. It all started when an X handle dropped a post, hinting at her eviction.

Ashwini Gowda remained in the headlines after a police complaint was filed against for casteist remark on the show. As per the complaint, Gowda allegedly passed a caste-based remark on Rakshitha. The channel didn't issue any clarification or official statement at the time of reporting.