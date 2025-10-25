Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Elimination Today: Who Got Eliminated In BBK 12? BIG Twist In Eviction

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 elimination today: Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 has turned spicier and edgier with the entry of wildcard contestants. The likes of Raghvendra Hondadakeri, Risha Gowda, Suraj Singh promised to shake up things, and they didn't disappoint. At a time when other contestants struggled to grab eyeballs, the wildcard contestants created ripples with their presence.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Colors Kannada has decided to take things a notch higher with the biggest twist in the history of the show. Usually grand finales happen after the culmination of 12 weeks. However, BBK 12 mini-finale was conducted in three weeks. Five contestants have already been eliminated from the show. With Bigg Boss Kannada 12 launch 2.0, the channel and the production house have amped up the entertainment quotient. The new entries are expected to change the existing equations and dynamics inside the BBK 12 house."

Host Kiccha Sudeep grilled the contestants for their actions, reminding them to play the game with dignity and not cross the limit.

WHO GOT ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS KANNADA 12?

RJ Amith, Karibasappa, Satish, Manju Bhashini and Ashvini S have been eliminated from BBK 12. Fans are keen to know which contestant would bid adieu to the show in the fourth week. If you think that the twist and turn in the BBK 12 house are over, you're mistaken. The makers have added another twist in the elimination process during the weekend ka vaar episode.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 have scrapped the elimination process in the fourth week, bringing cheers and respite to the contestants. As the eviction was not conducted, none of the contestants had to leave the show. They got another chance to survive in the game and compete for the winner's trophy.