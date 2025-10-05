Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Elimination: Who Got Evicted In BBK 12 Double Eviction? SHOCKING TWIST

Photo Credit: Colors Kannada PR Image/Colors TV X Page

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 double elimination: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Kiccha Sudeep has promised blockbuster entertainment in the first weekend episode of BBK 12. From explosive revelations to shocking twists, Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 has remained in the headlines for different reasons.

Fans have been wondering who will get eliminated from the reality show in the first eviction episode on Colors Kannada. Read on to know more about the same.

Rakshita Shetty To Enter Bigg Boss Kannada 12

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Colors Kannada is all set to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride filled with drama, emotions, thrill and excitement. The channel and the production house have taken things a notch higher in the new season, promising double entertainment in BBK 2. From an interesting line-up of contestants to spicy twists, the makers have left no stone unturned to make Bigg Boss Kannada 12 a successful affair. The biggest surprise is the comeback of Kiccha Sudeep, who earlier confirmed his exit after BBK 11 finale. He is the face of Bigg Boss Kannada, and the makers managed to convince him to make a glorious return to the show. Expect the unexpected in Bigg Boss Kannada 12 as there are several twists in the show. For the first time, the contestants have to work harder to survive in the palace."

A lot happened in the first week inside the BBK 12. Rakshita Shetty became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show, but she made a roaring comeback during the weekend episode. She interacted with Kiccha Sudeep, promising to play the game accordingly and give back to her rivals in the show.

Considering it's the first week, all eyes are on Kiccha Sudeep, who will reprimand the contestants for failing to perform the task and comply with the rules.

Who Will Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Eviction Episode?

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Elimination episode has been highly awaited as the makers will reveal who got evicted in BBK 12 Double Eviction. Wondering who faced the door this week on Bigg Boss Kannada 2025.

The likes of Kavya, Gilli, Mallama, Dhanush Gowda, Abhi, Ashwini, Amith and Karibasappa were nominated for Bigg Boss Kannada 12. Adding a new twist in the tale, the makers introduced the shocking of nominations in jodis.

Gossip mills suggested that Karibasappa and RJ Amith have been eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12. Both of them reportedly received lowest votes from the audience on JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 is available for streaming on JioHotstar. The show airs on Colors Kannada.