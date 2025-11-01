Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Elimination Today: Who Will Get Eliminated From BBK 12? Ashwini, Risha Or...

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 elimination today: The anticipation for Bigg Boss Kannada 12 voting results is building as the weekend draws near. Host Kiccha Sudeep will reveal which contestants are safe from elimination during the upcoming Saturday and Sunday episodes, ensuring the show remains a focal point for viewers.

Since its debut, Bigg Boss Kannada 12 has captivated audiences, becoming the top non-fiction show and elevating Colors Kannada's status. The show's success has been significant for both the channel and its producers.

Who Will Get Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada 12?

The introduction of three wildcard contestants in the third week added an unexpected twist to Bigg Boss Kannada 12. This move altered the dynamics within the house, keeping viewers engaged and eager to see how relationships evolve.

An industry insider shared with Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit that Colors Kannada aimed to elevate excitement with a major twist. Unlike typical grand finales after 12 weeks, BBK 12 held a mini-finale in just three weeks. Five contestants have already left the show. The new entries are anticipated to shift existing dynamics significantly.

"Colors Kannada has decided to take things a notch higher with the biggest twist in the history of the show. Usually grand finales happen after the culmination of 12 weeks. However, BBK 12 mini-finale was conducted in three weeks. Five contestants have already been eliminated from the show. With Bigg Boss Kannada 12 launch 2.0, the channel and the production house have amped up the entertainment quotient. The new entries are expected to change the existing equations and dynamics inside the BBK 12 house," the khabri said.

This week, Rashika Shetty, Risha Gowda, Ashwini Gowda, Dhruvanth, Dhanush Gowda, Gilli Nata, Malu Nipanal, and Mallamma face potential elimination. According to Filmibeat's poll, Risha Gowda and Ashwini Gowda are trailing in votes on JioHotstar. They risk being eliminated due to receiving fewer audience votes.

Gilli Nata appears to be leading in audience support. The poll suggests he will likely avoid eviction this week due to his strong vote count.

The show's unique twists and engaging content continue to draw attention from fans across India. As eliminations loom closer each week, viewers remain invested in their favourite contestants' journeys.