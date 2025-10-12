Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Elimination: Who Will Get Eliminated From BBK 12 Today? BIG Twist Awaits

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image/ Colors Kannada PR Image

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 elimination week 2: A lot happened in Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 in the past one week. From the set getting seal to the makers receiving a notice for allegedly violating pollution norms, BBK 12 has remained in the headlines since the past weeks. After a solid start in terms of numbers, the reality show got embroiled into controversy.

The Karnataka State Control Board instructed the makers to close the studio where Bigg Boss Kannada 12 is being shot. As a result of the notice, the channel had to stop the shoot and shift the contestants to a hotel.

Kiccha Sudeep thanked Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka after the matter was resolved.

"I sincerely thank Hon. @DKShivakumar sir for the timely support.. Also want to thank the concerned authorities for acknowledging that #BBK was not involved or was a part of the recent chaos or disturbances.. I truly appreciate the DCM for promptly responding to my call, and thank #Nalpad, for his dedicated efforts. #BBK12 is here to stay (sic)," Sudeep tweeted.

A reliable industry source earlier told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Colors Kannada is all set to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride filled with drama, emotions, thrill and excitement. The channel and the production house have taken things a notch higher in the new season, promising double entertainment in BBK 2. From an interesting line-up of contestants to spicy twists, the makers have left no stone unturned to make Bigg Boss Kannada 12 a successful affair. The biggest surprise is the comeback of Kiccha Sudeep, who earlier confirmed his exit after BBK 11 finale. He is the face of Bigg Boss Kannada, and the makers managed to convince him to make a glorious return to the show. Expect the unexpected in Bigg Boss Kannada 12 as there are several twists in the show. For the first time, the contestants have to work harder to survive in the palace."

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS KANNADA 12?

Last week, two contestants were eliminated from the show in a double eviction. RJ Amith & Karibasappa had to bid adieu to the BBK 12 house due to low votes. After their elimination, all eyes were pointed towards the upcoming weekend episode as another eviction was supposed to be conducted.

The likes of Rakshita Shetty, Malu Nipanal+Spandana, Abhishek Shrikanth, Ashiwni, Dhanush Gowda, Manju Bhashini were nominated in the second week of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 eviction segment.

Filmibeat has learned that no elimination would take place in the second week. None of the contestants are getting evicted from the show.