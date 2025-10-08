Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Ep11 Update: Kiccha Sudeep’s Show’s New Episode Not To Premiere Tonight? Here’s The Truth



Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Ep11 Release Update: Kiccha Sudeep's much talked about reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 12, which had its grand premiere lately, has been making headlines for the most shocking reason. According to media reports, the shooting of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 has been stalled which left everyone shocked. According to media reports, Bigg Boss Kannada 12 came under the fire of Karnataka government for allegedly violating regulations following which the authorities had seized the sets located in Bidadi, Ramanagara district. The media reports suggested that Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) issued a shutdown notice to the makers lately.

The media reports suggested that Bigg Boss Kannada 12 has been mired by a controversy for alleged non-compliance with laws and operating without permissions. Reportedly, the Bigg Boss house, worth Rs 5cr, has been locked and the contestants and the team has been escorted out of the house. In fact, the contestants are reportedly staying at the Eagleton Resort currently. Amid the controversy, there have been speculations if Bigg Boss Kannada 12 episode 11 will be aired tonight or will it be delayed.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Episode 11 Release Update

According to a report published in TV9 Kannada, the new episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 (ep11) will not be delayed. Interestingly, the Bigg Boss Kannada 12 live is still on on Jio Hotstar and while the episodes are shot 24 hours in advance, episode 11 of the popular reality show has already been shot on Monday-Tuesday and will be aired at its scheduled time of 9:30 on Colors Kannada and Jio Hotstar.

In fact, the report also suggested that Bigg Boss Kannada 12 will be aired without any interruption for the next few days as the makers have enough content as back up.

Meanwhile, as there was a delay in the streaming of episode 10 Bigg Boss Kannada 12, Colors Kannada had issued a statement, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, there has been a delay in the airing of today's episode of 'Bigg Boss' on Jio Hotstar. We apologize for the inconvenience. Today's episode is now available to watch on Jio Hotstar"