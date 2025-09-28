Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Full Contestants List With Photo: Dhanush Gowda, Spandana Somanna, Abhishek Srikanth

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 contestants list: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Colors Kannada is ready to take you on a magical ride. With the launch of Bigg Boss Kannada season 12, the channel will bring back the drama and excitement.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Episode Online And On TV?

The premiere will air at 6 PM on Colors Kannada and JioHotstar. The main competition starts with Episode 2 on September 29. Fans can catch episodes every night at 9:30 PM on Colors Kannada and JioHotstar. The show will air at 9pm on weekends on the leading Kannada GEC.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Colors Kannada is all set to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride filled with drama, emotions, thrill and excitement. The channel and the production house have taken things a notch higher in the new season, promising double entertainment in BBK 2. From an interesting line-up of contestants to spicy twists, the makers have left no stone unturned to make Bigg Boss Kannada 12 a successful affair. The biggest surprise is the comeback of Kiccha Sudeep, who earlier confirmed his exit after BBK 11 finale. He is the face of Bigg Boss Kannada, and the makers managed to convince him to make a glorious return to the show. Expect the unexpected in Bigg Boss Kannada 12 as there are several twists in the show. For the first time, the contestants have to work harder to survive in the palace."

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Confirmed Contestants- BBK 12 Full Contestants List

Cockroach Sudhi, Manju Bhasini, and Vatika Mallamma, Kavya Shaiva (Ghilli fame), Comedy Khiladigalu fame Sooraj, actress Jahnavi, Dhanush Gowda (Geetha actor), Ashwini Gowda, Abhishek Srikanth (Vadhu actor), Spandana Somanna, Dog Satish, Rashika Shetty, RJ Amit Pawar, Gicchi Giligili Chandraprabha, singer Mallu Nipanal, bodybuilder Karibasappa, and TV actor Dhruvanth are confirmed for Bigg Boss Kannada 12.