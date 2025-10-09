Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Kiccha Sudeep Reacts As Deputy CM Orders To Lift Seal On BB House Amid Environmental Row

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 production faced a setback due to environmental violations at Vels Studio. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar intervened to lift closure orders, allowing the team to address compliance issues and resume broadcasts.

The set of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, located at Jollywood Studios in Bidadi, Bengaluru, faced a temporary closure due to environmental violations. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) had ordered the shutdown on October 7. Consequently, the show's contestants were moved to Eagleton Resort.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, intervened to lift the seal on the studio. In a tweet, he stated, "I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada is being filmed." He emphasised that while environmental compliance is crucial, the studio will be given time to rectify its violations as per KSPCB norms.

Environmental Violations and Response

The KSPCB identified significant breaches at Vels Studio and Entertainment Ltd., including a non-functional sewage treatment plant and unauthorised generator use. Officials from Bengaluru South district, along with police and KSRP forces, seized the property. They cut off power supply and relocated contestants to Eagleton Resort.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre disclosed that the studio had previously received two notices regarding these issues. The first notice was issued on March 8, 2024, followed by another on June 11, 2024. Despite these warnings, the studio failed to comply with environmental regulations.

Kichcha Sudeep's Reaction

Kichcha Sudeepa, who hosts Bigg Boss Kannada 12, expressed gratitude towards DK Shivakumar for his intervention. He tweeted: "I sincerely thank Hon. @DKShivakumar sir for the timely support. Also want to thank the concerned authorities for acknowledging that #BBK was not involved or was a part of the recent chaos or disturbances."

Sudeepa also appreciated Nalpad's efforts and acknowledged the Deputy Chief Minister's quick response to his call for assistance. His message highlighted that #BBK12 would continue despite recent challenges.

Contestants' Situation

During their stay at Eagleton Resort, contestants faced strict confinement rules. They were reportedly prohibited from using mobile phones or watching television. Interaction with staff was also limited to ensure adherence to show protocols.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to supporting Kannada entertainment while ensuring environmental protection remains a priority. The studio has been granted time to address its compliance issues under KSPCB guidelines.

This incident underscores the importance of adhering to environmental standards in entertainment production settings. It also highlights government support for cultural initiatives while balancing ecological responsibilities.