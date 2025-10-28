Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Online Voting Trends: Who Will Get Highest Votes? Elimination Danger Looms Over Celebs

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 online voting trends: Kiccha Sudeep's show has managed to capture the attention of the audience with its drama-packed episodes. The new season has been loaded with drama and twists, taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher. From shocking mid-week evictions to entry of wildcard contestants in the first month itself, the makers have left no stone unturned to spice up the game.

Three wildcard contestants- Raghvendra Hondadakeri, Risha Gowda, Suraj Singh have joined the BBK 12 house, competing for the winner's trophy. They have promised to affect the existing dynamics in the show, and compel the housemates to change their strategies. Suraj Singh and Risha Gowda have already grabbed eyeballs with their antics.

Take a Poll

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Colors Kannada has decided to take things a notch higher with the biggest twist in the history of the show. Usually grand finales happen after the culmination of 12 weeks. However, BBK 12 mini-finale was conducted in three weeks. Five contestants have already been eliminated from the show. With Bigg Boss Kannada 12 launch 2.0, the channel and the production house have amped up the entertainment quotient. The new entries are expected to change the existing equations and dynamics inside the BBK 12 house."

Last week witnessed no eviction inside the BBK 12 house as the makers gave another chance to the contestants to advance to the next stage of the game. However, things won't be the same in the fifth week as the danger of elimination is looming over the housemates.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 is available for streaming on JioHotstar.