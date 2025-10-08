Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Sets Sealed Over Environmental Violations; Contestants Escorted Out

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss Kannada is halted by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board due to environmental violations. Issues include improper waste management and lack of necessary clearances. The show's set in Bidadi is locked, raising concerns about the continuation of the season.

The twelfth season of the reality TV show, Bigg Boss Kannada, is facing a potential halt. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has ordered Wells Studios Entertainment to cease operations due to environmental violations. These include unauthorised waste discharge and inadequate waste management practices. As a result, the show's set in Bidadi, Ramanagara district, has been locked, and contestants have been removed from the premises.

Environmental Concerns at Bigg Boss Kannada Set

The KSPCB's inspection revealed several environmental issues at the studio. Solid waste such as plastic cups and paper plates was not being segregated properly. Additionally, there was no documentation or flowchart for wastewater handling or sewage treatment plant (STP) operations. The presence of two diesel generators with capacities of 625 kVA and 500 kVA further raised concerns.

Karnataka's Forest, Environment, and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre confirmed that the studio is operating without necessary environmental clearances. He stated that the notice to the studio was issued in March 2024. "We received information that they have not obtained the required licences under the Water Act and Air Act," he said.

Legal Implications and Studio's Response

Minister Khandre emphasised that operating without permission violates Supreme Court and NGT orders. He stated, "No one is above the law. We are only doing our duty to implement the law, and everyone must respect the law of this land." While acknowledging that the studio can approach the court, he stressed that action will be taken according to the law.

The KSPCB has instructed local authorities to ensure immediate closure of the premises. This raises concerns about whether the current season of Bigg Boss Kannada will continue. The studio's operations fall under a green category amusement park but lack valid permissions from KSPCB.

Banijay Entertainment produces Bigg Boss Kannada, having been acquired by Endemol Shine India. The show's host is Kichcha Sudeep. The shutdown notice highlights unauthorised discharge of waste and STP water causing pollution in Bidadi area.

The situation underscores the importance of adhering to environmental regulations for all businesses. The studio's failure to comply with these rules has led to significant consequences for Bigg Boss Kannada's production team and participants alike.