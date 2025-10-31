Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Voting Results: Who Will Be In Bottom 2? Risha, Ashwini, Gilli Or...

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 voting trends today: It's time for the declaration of Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 voting results as the weekend is approaching. Kiccha Sudeep will announce who is safe from BBK 12 elimination during the Saturday and Sunday episodes, ensuring that the show grabs all the eyeballs.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 has been making waves since its inception, capturing the attention of the audience. From becoming the number one non-fiction show to taking Colors Kannada to new heights, Bigg Boss Kannada 12 has emerged as a massive success for the channel and the production house.

Take a Poll

The show has been trending ever since the three wildcard contestants entered the BBK 12 house. Adding a new twist in the tale, the makers introduced wildcard entries in the third week itself, affecting the existing dynamics in the BB house.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Colors Kannada has decided to take things a notch higher with the biggest twist in the history of the show. Usually grand finales happen after the culmination of 12 weeks. However, BBK 12 mini-finale was conducted in three weeks. Five contestants have already been eliminated from the show. With Bigg Boss Kannada 12 launch 2.0, the channel and the production house have amped up the entertainment quotient. The new entries are expected to change the existing equations and dynamics inside the BBK 12 house."

WHO WILL BE IN BOTTOM 2 IN BIGG BOSS KANNADA 12 VOTING RESULTS TODAY?

Rashika Shetty, Risha Gowda, Ashwini Gowda, Dhruvanth, Dhanush Gowda, Gilli Nata, Malu Nipanal and Mallamma have been nominated for Bigg Boss Kannada 12 elimination in the current week.

According to Filmibeat's Poll, Risha Gowda and Ashwini Gowda are likely to fall behind in the voting race. They have received the lowest votes from the audience on JioHotstar, and the poll indicated that they have high chances of getting eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 12.

Our poll also indicated that Gilli Nata will receive the maximum votes from the audience. He is likely to be saved from Bigg Boss Kannada 12 eviction.