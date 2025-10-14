Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Voting Results Week 3: Who Will Get Highest Votes? Abhishek, Kavya Or Gilli Nata

Photo Credit: Colors Kannada PR Image

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 online voting results week 3: BBK 12 has remained in the headlines since its inception. After a blockbuster start, the show got embroiled into controversy after the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board accused the makers of violating pollution norms. While things have been resolved, the contestants were shifted to a hotel following the closure of the set for some time.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS KANNADA 12? WHO WILL GET HIGHEST VOTES?

When the show started, an industry source earlier told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Colors Kannada is all set to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride filled with drama, emotions, thrill and excitement. The channel and the production house have taken things a notch higher in the new season, promising double entertainment in BBK 2. From an interesting line-up of contestants to spicy twists, the makers have left no stone unturned to make Bigg Boss Kannada 12 a successful affair. The biggest surprise is the comeback of Kiccha Sudeep, who earlier confirmed his exit after BBK 11 finale. He is the face of Bigg Boss Kannada, and the makers managed to convince him to make a glorious return to the show. Expect the unexpected in Bigg Boss Kannada 12 as there are several twists in the show. For the first time, the contestants have to work harder to survive in the palace."

Take a Poll

While Kiccha Sudeep and BBK 12 team are thankful towards the Karnataka state government for resolving the issues, fans are wondering who will get eliminated from the reality show in the third week.

According to Bigg Boss Kannada 12 online voting trends on BiggBossVotingTelugu.in, Gilli Nata and Kavya are reportedly getting the highest votes from the audience on JioHotstar.