Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Wildcard Contestants List: Who Is Risha Gowda? All About Austin Na Mahan Mouna Actress

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 wildcard contestant Risha Gowda: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as BBK 12 grand launch 2.0 has commenced with a blockbuster premiere episode. The makers have surprised the audience by introducing the mini-finale in just three weeks.

On Sunday (October 19), Bigg Boss Kannada 12 introduced the three new wildcard contestants, adding a new twist in the tale. The likes of Raghvendra Hondadakeri, Risha Gowda, Suraj Singh have entered the BBK 12 house as new entries. They have promised to shake up things, and bring a new change in the show with their presence.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Colors Kannada has decided to take things a notch higher with the biggest twist in the history of the show. Usually grand finales happen after the culmination of 12 weeks. However, BBK 12 mini-finale was conducted in three weeks. Five contestants have already been eliminated from the show. With Bigg Boss Kannada 12 launch 2.0, the channel and the production house have amped up the entertainment quotient. The new entries are expected to change the existing equations and dynamics inside the BBK 12 house."

WHO IS RISHA GOWDA? BIGG BOSS KANNADA 12 CONTESTANT PROFILE

Risha Gowda, hailing from Mysore, IS known for her work in films, modeling, and theatre. Her journey in the world of showbiz began with her crowning as Miss Mysore in 2019. She later won the title of Miss Karnataka in 2020.

She started her acting career in 2021 with her debut film, "Crazy Keerthy." This role earned her a nomination for Best Debutant Actress at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). Following this success, she in the Telugu film Junior and Austin Na Mahan Mouna.

Risha's performance in Crazy Keerthy was well-received, leading to recognition at SIIMA. This nomination highlighted her potential and marked a significant milestone in her budding career.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 is available for streaming on JioHotstar. The show airs at 9:30pm on weekdays and 9pm on weekends on Colors Kannada.