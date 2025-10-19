Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Wildcard Contestants Name With Photo: Raghu, Risha Gowda, Suraj Singh- FULL List

Photo Credit: Instagram Profile Of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Wildcard Contestants

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 wildcard contestants name with photo: The twelfth season of Bigg Boss Kannada is generating buzz with its unexpected twists and turns. The show, known for its drama and entertainment, has introduced wild card entries that have added a new layer of excitement. These surprise entrants are set to shake up the dynamics within the house, creating fresh alliances and rivalries.

As the competition intensifies, viewers are eagerly anticipating the upcoming mini-finale. This event promises to bring significant changes to the game, as contestants vie for their place in the house. The mini-finale is expected to be a turning point, with eliminations and new challenges on the horizon.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Wild Card Contestants Name

The introduction of wild card contestants has been a game-changer this season. These new participants bring unique personalities and strategies, challenging the existing housemates. Their presence has already started to influence group dynamics, leading to unexpected alliances and conflicts.

Raghvendra Hondadakeri, Risha Gowda, Suraj Singh have been confirmed as the three new wilcard contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 12.

Fans of the show are particularly intrigued by how these wild card entries will impact the existing relationships within the house. With new friendships forming and old ones being tested, the drama is set to escalate in the coming weeks.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Finale: BBK 12 Launch 2.0

The mini-finale is a much-anticipated event that promises to shake things up significantly. Contestants are preparing for intense challenges that could determine their future in the competition. This pivotal moment in the season is likely to see some surprising eliminations, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

As tensions rise, housemates are strategising more than ever to secure their positions. The pressure is mounting as they navigate through tasks designed to test their resilience and adaptability.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Elimination: Who Got Eliminated?

The current season's mix of drama, strategy, and unexpected turns ensures it remains compelling viewing. With each episode bringing new developments, fans are eagerly tuning in to see what happens next in this thrilling reality show journey.

Manju Bhasini and Ashwini S got eliminated in the mini finale on weekend episode.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Wildcard Contestants Name With Photo

Risha Gowda, hailing from Mysore, is a multifaceted talent in the Indian entertainment industry. She has made her mark as an actress, model, and theatre artist. Her journey in the limelight began with her winning the Miss Mysore title in 2019, followed by being crowned Miss Karnataka in 2020.

In 2021, Risha ventured into acting with her debut film "Crazy Keerthy." This role earned her a nomination for Best Debutant Actress at SIIMA. Her career continued to flourish with roles in "Junior" (Telugu) and "Austin Na Mahan Mouna."

