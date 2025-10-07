“Blown Away By The Magic Rishab Shetty...” Indian Cricketer KL Rahul Is All Praises For Kantara: Chapter 1

After much anticipation across the globe, Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to Kantara: A Legend, released in theatres worldwide last week. The film's trailer and songs had already created a storm on the internet; however, upon release, it shattered box office records and created a global phenomenon. Audiences and critics across the world can't stop praising its powerful storytelling, stellar performances, and striking visuals

Even celebrities and acclaimed filmmakers have joined in to appreciate the film. Indian cricketer KL Rahul, who hails from Mangalore, Karnataka, has always revealed how he is a big fan of Kantara. Recently, he watched the film and took to social media to express his admiration, calling it a film that beautifully represents the beliefs of the people of Karnataka.

Sharing a video of the film's motion title on his Instagram story, he wrote, "Just watched Kantara. Blown away by the magic @rishabshettyofficial has created yet again. All heart and beautifully represents the people and the belief of mangaluru."

This isn't the first time KL Rahul has expressed his love for Kantara. In one of the IPL matches this year, while playing at Chinnaswamy Stadium, KL Rahul celebrated his team's victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kantara style. After sealing the match with a winning six, he drew a circle on the pitch and firmly stomped his bat at its centre, like Rishab Shetty does with a sword in the film. After the game, Rahul revealed that his celebration was inspired by one of his favourite films, Kantara. He shared that the act symbolized his deep connection to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, his home ground, and conveyed that no one understands or commands the field there better than he does.

He said, "This is a special place for me. That celebration was from one of my favourite movies, Kantara. So, ya, just a tiny reminder that this ground, this turf, this home is where I have grown up and that this is mine,

Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films' most ambitious undertakings. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film's powerful visual and emotional narrative.

Moreover, Hombale Films is leaving no stone unturned in carrying forward the legacy of this 2022 masterpiece. The makers have curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1 with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45-50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

The film released worldwide on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.

With Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, promising a deeply immersive experience that celebrates folklore, faith, and cinematic excellence.