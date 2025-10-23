Comedy Khiladigalu 5 First Episode: When, Where To Watch Zee Kannada Show Online?

Bangalore, 23 October 2025: Zee Kannada, known for constantly entertaining its viewers with fresh and engaging content, is back with one of its most celebrated reality shows, Comedy Khiladigalu. After delivering successful seasons that made the entire state laugh out loud, the channel is ready to take comedy to a whole new level. The show premieres on 25th October at 9 PM, and will air every weekend, only on Zee Kannada.

Bringing his trademark humour and energy, Niranjan Deshpande returns as the host of the new season, promising to keep the audience entertained with his quick wit and lively presence. This laughter-packed journey will be judged by Kannada entertainment's finest - Jaggesh, Yogaraj Bhat and Tara. Each of them brings a unique flavour to the show with their comic timings, sharp observations and creative perspective. Together, they form a powerhouse panel that guarantees non-stop laughter and wholesome entertainment every weekend.

For over 19 years, Zee Kannada has been at the forefront of creating shows that reflect the spirit of Karnataka, a perfect blend of entertainment, culture, and creativity. Staying true to this legacy, the channel now brings a brand-new season of Comedy Khiladigalu, a show that has become synonymous with laughter and light-hearted fun. This season promises a fresh lineup of talented comedians from across Karnataka who will leave audiences in splits with their performances. From witty sketches to laugh-out-loud acts, the show is set to be the ultimate destination for weekend entertainment.

The new season of Comedy Khiladigalu celebrates the best of comedy and creativity. Each episode will feature fun themes, friendly rivalries, and performances that reflect the everyday humour related to the lives of the people of Karnataka. With a mix of talent, spontaneity, and entertainment, the show is all set to win hearts once again.

Get ready for a laughter riot that promises to be bigger, funnier, and full of surprises! Catch the all-new Comedy Khiladigalu, starting October 25th at 9 PM, only on Zee Kannada.