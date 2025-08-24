Coolie Karnataka 10 Days Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Crosses ₹29 Crore

Coolie Karnataka Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's latest release, Coolie, continues its theatrical run with steady earnings in Karnataka. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, completed ten days at the state box office, crossing the ₹29 crore mark.

According to data from box office tracker Cinetrak, the film collected ₹84.1 lakh on its tenth day (Saturday, August 23) from 383 shows across around 100 cinemas. This marked a noticeable rise from the previous day, when it recorded ₹44.7 lakh. With this increase, Coolie's cumulative gross in Karnataka stands at approximately ₹29.13 crore after ten days.

The first week accounted for ₹27.84 crore, reflecting the strong opening phase during the Independence Day holiday frame. However, weekday collections showed a downward trend before the second Saturday provided a rebound. Sunday and the coming weekdays will now determine whether the film can maintain its momentum in the state.

Coolie Overview

The film features Rajinikanth as Devaraj, a former union leader who investigates a friend's suspicious death. His pursuit gradually entangles him in the operations of a smuggling syndicate. Alongside him, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram play key roles. The technical crew includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Coolie Synopsis

Set across Chennai and Visakhapatnam, the film explores dockyard syndicates, covert operatives, and ordinary lives disrupted by crime. At its center is Devaraj, who finds himself pulled into a dangerous chain of events linked to smuggling activities and hidden pasts. Parallelly, rivalries within the syndicate and conflicts across generations shape the narrative, bringing law enforcement, betrayal, and survival into sharp focus.

Having been released worldwide on August 14, Coolie has now established a significant presence at the Karnataka box office. The film's second week performance will indicate whether it can sustain momentum in Karnataka.