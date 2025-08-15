Coolie (Karnataka) Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's Film Beats Leo To Create New Kollywood Record

Coolie (Karnataka) Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's magic has worked like a charm once again. With his 171st film, Thalaiva has set the cash registers jingling, leaving the industry, exhibitors, and distributors happy. Coolie opened with mammoth numbers, creating ripples at the box office on its first day.

COOLIE DAY 1 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Did you know Coolie has become the highest worldwide grossing Tamil film? The movie minted over Rs 150 crore (gross) in overseas and national markets. Rajinikanth is indeed a record maker and record breaker as Coolie became the highest opening Tamil film at the worldwide box office.

As Rajini turned into a coolie, who stood up against the corrupt system that abused his former colleagues in a port town, fans whistled and cheered for him in the theatres. The reviews and ratings for the movie have been promising, with the cinephiles lauding the actor for delivering yet another powerful performance.

COOLIE KARNATAKA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1: FILM CREATES RECORD, BEATS LEO

Coolie has earned huge numbers in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, proving that Rajinikanth's stardom can attract audiences to cinema halls. Despite being a Tamil release, the movie earned big bucks in the Kannada market.

The Lokesh Kanagraj directorial created a new record on the first day, emerging as the highest Kollywood opener in Karnataka. Yes, you read that right! It's time to send congratulatory messages to the team of Coolie as the action drama has added a new feat to its crown. The film beat Vijay's Leo to become the highest opening Tamil movie in Karnataka.

Industry trade analyst and critic Ramesh Bhala shared the first day box office collection of Coolie in Karnataka. He confirmed that Coolie collected Rs 14.2 crore (gross) on the first day at the Karnataka box office.

"#Coolie - ₹14.2 Cr gross on Day 1 at Karnataka Box office. All time record Kollywood Day 1 opener surpassing Leo (sic)," Bala tweeted.

Coolie also starred Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. In a surprise twist, Nagarjuna played the role of an antagonist, leaving the audience surprised. Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna stole all the limelight with their power-packed performances. Another surprise package was Aamir Khan's special appearance. The Bollywood superstar was seen in a cameo role in the film.