Dinesh Mangaluru Death: How Did the KGF Actor Die? Here's What Really Happened As Sandalwood Stars Pay Tribute

Who Is Dinesh Mangaluru: Veteran supporting actor of the Kannada film industry, Dinesh Mangaluru, has passed away. The news of his death emerged on Monday, August 25, 2025. According to a report by Vijay Karnataka, Dinesh Mangaluru breathed his last at his residence in Kundapur, Udupi district, Karnataka.

Dinesh was well known in the industry for his memorable performances in films such as KGF, Kirik Party, and several other acclaimed movies. Let's take a closer look at who Dinesh Mangaluru was and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Dinesh Mangaluru Death

Senior Director, P Seshadri, shared the news of the death of his friend on social media, saying, "Kundapur in Udupi district after a long illness this morning (August 25). "Art director, artist, producer, friend Dinesh Mangalore is no more.... Go, friend (as translated)." Actor Matha Koppal paid his tribute to Diensh with a heartfelt post, saying, "Theater actor, film actor, art director, close life

Dinesh Manglore #Dinesh_Mangalore

Today morning it has come to know that he was divine in Kundapura. (translated in English)."

Dinesh Mangaluru's Death Reason

As per Vijay Karnataka's report, Dinesh Mangaluru was dealing with a long illness. He was undergoing the treatment at Surgeon Hospital, Koteshwar, Kundapur. However, he was not able to complete the treatment and died on Monday.

Who Is Dinesh Mangaluru?

Dinesh Mangaluru was a well-known art director and Sandalwood actor. His role in Yash's KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2 made him a pan-India star. Dinesh Mangaluru was the art director in movies like 'Veera Madakari' and 'Chandramukhi Pranasakhi.' Dinesh Mangaluru was last seen in Elo Jagappa Ninna Palace and Bhuvanam Gaganam.