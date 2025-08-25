Dinesh Mangaluru Death: How Did the KGF Actor Die? Here's What Really Happened As Sandalwood Stars Pay Tribute
Who Is Dinesh Mangaluru: Veteran supporting actor of the Kannada film industry, Dinesh Mangaluru, has passed away. The news of his death emerged on Monday, August 25, 2025. According to a report by Vijay Karnataka, Dinesh Mangaluru breathed his last at his residence in Kundapur, Udupi district, Karnataka.
Dinesh was well known in the industry for his memorable performances in films such as KGF, Kirik Party, and several other acclaimed movies. Let's take a closer look at who Dinesh Mangaluru was and the circumstances surrounding his death.
Dinesh Mangaluru Death
Senior
Director,
P
Seshadri,
shared
the
news
of
the
death
of
his
friend
on
social
media,
saying,
"Kundapur
in
Udupi
district
after
a
long
illness
this
morning
(August
25).
"Art
director,
artist,
producer,
friend
Dinesh
Mangalore
is
no
more....
Go,
friend
(as
translated)."
Actor
Matha
Koppal
paid
his
tribute
to
Diensh
with
a
heartfelt
post,
saying,
"Theater
actor,
film
actor,
art
director,
close
life
Dinesh Manglore #Dinesh_Mangalore
Today morning it has come to know that he was divine in Kundapura. (translated in English)."
Dinesh Mangaluru's Death Reason
As per Vijay Karnataka's report, Dinesh Mangaluru was dealing with a long illness. He was undergoing the treatment at Surgeon Hospital, Koteshwar, Kundapur. However, he was not able to complete the treatment and died on Monday.
Who Is Dinesh Mangaluru?
Dinesh Mangaluru was a well-known art director and Sandalwood actor. His role in Yash's KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2 made him a pan-India star. Dinesh Mangaluru was the art director in movies like 'Veera Madakari' and 'Chandramukhi Pranasakhi.' Dinesh Mangaluru was last seen in Elo Jagappa Ninna Palace and Bhuvanam Gaganam.