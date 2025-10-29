Gulshan Devaiah On Witnessing Rishab Shetty’s Unmatched Stardom And Vision With Kantara Chapter 1

The Kantara phenomenon continues to inspire conversations across the film industry, not just for its record-breaking success but also for the creative force behind it Rishab Shetty, Pan India's Biggest actor-writer-director superstar, how has redefined rooted Indian storytelling on a Pan-India scale. Kantara Chapter 1, which grossed over ₹852 crore worldwide, stands as a testament to his ability to blend faith, folklore, and cinematic craft into a spiritual experience.

In an interview, actor Gulshan Devaiah opened up about his experience of working with Rishab Shetty, sharing how his curiosity about Rishab's creative process led to unexpected admiration. Gulshan said, "I was very curious about him, not necessarily about his background, but about how he is able to do all these things. Especially how he handled the pressure of the prequel being as good as or better than the first film."

What struck Gulshan the most, however, was witnessing the deep respect and love Rishab commands in his hometown. He revealed, "So when I say Rishab shooting in his own village Keradi in Karnataka's Kundapura, I realise that he is revered there. Nobody questions him. If he tells someone to do something for him, they will do it. That kind of stardom can really mess with your head, and he has only recently reached that level."

Gulshan's words beautifully capture the aura surrounding Rishab Shetty, a filmmaker who remains humble and grounded even as his fame soars to divine proportions. From a small village in Karnataka to the global stage, Rishab's journey with Kantara has made him a symbol of authentic Indian storytelling and cultural pride.

With Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty has once again reminded the world that cinema born from belief and tradition can transcend boundaries, echoing the voice of the land and its people.