Hombale Films' Kantara: Chapter 1 Collects ₹765 Cr. Gross In 18 Days worldwide!

Hombale Films' Kantara: Chapter 1 continues its phenomenal journey, shattering new records with each passing day. Garnering immense love and praise from audiences across the nation, the film is witnessing extraordinary box office growth and solidifying its place as a monumental success. Now, the film has reached yet another milestone, collecting ₹765 Cr gross worldwide in just 18 days.

Kantara: Chapter 1 shows no signs of slowing down. The film continues to win hearts and set new benchmarks at the box office. In just 18 days, it has amassed ₹765 Cr gross worldwide, truly emerging as a pan-world film, earning acclaim from audiences across the globe.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films' most ambitious undertakings. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film's powerful visual and emotional narrative.

Released on October 2, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, the film is reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.

With Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, promising a deeply immersive experience that celebrates folklore, faith, and cinematic excellence.