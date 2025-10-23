Hombale Films’ Kantara: Chapter 1 Is Marching Towards ₹200 Cr. Collection In Hindi With ₹189.62 Cr. Total!

Hombale Films' Kantara: Chapter 1 continues its phenomenal journey, shattering new records with each passing day. Garnering immense love and praise from audiences across the nation, the film is witnessing extraordinary box office growth and solidifying its place as a monumental success. Continuing its strong run, the film is now marching towards the ₹200 Cr. mark in Hindi.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is indeed conquering one milestone after another. While the film continues to grow steadily worldwide, it is also setting new benchmarks of success in Hindi. The total collection of the film in Hindi now stands at ₹189.62 Cr., and it is swiftly moving towards the ₹200 Cr. milestone. Despite facing two major releases on Tuesday, the Diwali festivities have further boosted the film's performance.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films' most ambitious undertakings. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film's powerful visual and emotional narrative.

Released on October 2, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, the film is reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.

With Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, promising a deeply immersive experience that celebrates folklore, faith, and cinematic excellence.