Kannada Actress Kamalashree: Death Reason, Career Highlights, Family And Funeral Details

Kannada Actress Kamalashree Passes Away: Veteran Kannada actress Kamalashree, known for her memorable role as Vedanth's grandmother in the TV serial Gattimela, passed away on September 30, 2025, at the age of 70 after battling breast cancer. Her last rites were conducted on October 1 in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, as reported by the Times of India.

Kamalashree's career spanned decades across television, cinema, and theatre. She appeared in popular serials, including Kaveri Kannada Medium and Pattehdaari Pratibha, in addition to numerous stage plays and films. She also worked under the legendary Dr. Rajkumar's banner, an association she recalled as one of the highlights of her career.

Health and Financial Challenges

According to a Times of India report, in her later years, Kamalashree faced significant personal and financial challenges. She shouldered her medical costs alone, as she had neither a spouse nor children for support. Doctors reportedly recommended avoiding surgery or chemotherapy given her age, leaving her dependent on costly medications to manage her condition.

During this period, her colleagues and friends from the industry extended support, both emotionally and financially. Despite these struggles, Kamalashree remained committed to her work and maintained her dignity, earning respect from peers and audiences alike.

Kamalashree's death marks a notable loss for the Kannada entertainment industry. While her absence is felt deeply, her body of work continues to resonate with fans across Karnataka. Kamalashree is remembered not just for her performances but also for her resilience and professionalism throughout her career.