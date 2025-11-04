Kannada TV Actress Files Complaint Over Online Harassment; Accused In Custody For Sending Obscene Content

Kannada TV Actress Faces Online Harassment: A 41-year-old television actress from Bengaluru has lodged a police complaint after allegedly being subjected to repeated online sexual harassment by a man over the past three months, according to a report by NDTV.

The actress, identified as Rajini, who has appeared in both Kannada and Telugu television serials, reportedly received a friend request from a Facebook user named 'Naveenz' three months ago. Though she declined the request, the man allegedly began sending her obscene messages through Facebook Messenger on a daily basis.

Despite repeatedly blocking the user, Rajini alleged that the individual continued the harassment by creating multiple new accounts and sending sexually explicit messages and videos from different profiles.

Accused Arrested After Actress Files Complaint

The harassment escalated on November 1, when the accused reportedly continued messaging her. Rajini then requested a face-to-face meeting with him to demand that he stop the harassment. According to her police complaint, the man refused to comply.

Following the incident, Rajini approached the police and registered a formal case of sexual harassment and online abuse. The accused has been identified as Naveen K Mon, who reportedly works as a delivery manager at a global technology recruitment firm based in Bengaluru. The company reportedly has offices in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Zurich, Warsaw, and New York.

As per the report, Naveen K Mon has been arrested and sent to judicial custody in connection with the case.